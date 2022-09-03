Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl breaks down mid-song as the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert kicks off

<!–

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert kicked off Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, as crowds of fans and musicians gathered to commemorate the late drummer.

Taylor died suddenly in his Columbia hotel room in March of this year, aged 50, while The Foo Fighters were on the South American leg of their recent world tour.

Frontman David Grohl took the stage to thunderous applause with the rest of the band, taking over the drums his late bandmate once had at the helm when Liam Gallagher opened the show.

Tribute: The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert kicked off Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, as crowds of fans and musicians gathered to commemorate the late drummer

Addressing the crowd, Dave said no one could make you laugh, dance, or sing like Taylor could.

He added: ‘We’ve come together to bring you a giant f**king night for a giant f**king person. So sing and laugh and dance and f**king scream and f**king make some noise so he can hear us now!

“Because you know what, it’s going to be a long fucking night!”

Tragic: Taylor died suddenly in his Columbia hotel room in March of this year, aged 50, while The Foo Fighters were on the South American leg of their recent world tour

According to reports, the musician got emotional at one point and broke off midway through the song, but managed to keep it together.

A slew of stars took part in the six-hour concert, from Nirvana to Metallica, Queen, Led Zeppelin, RUSH, AC/DC, Paul McCartney and The Police.

Dave Chappelle appeared at the gig to reminisce about hosting Saturday Night Live with the Foos as a musical guest in November 2020.

Commitment: Frontman David Grohl took the stage to thunderous applause with the rest of the band, taking over the drums his late bandmate once had at the helm when Liam Gallagher opened the show

Jason Sudeikis also stopped by to introduce Taylor’s other two bands – Chevy Metal and Coattail Riders.

Speaking via a pre-recorded message, Elton John said, “I want to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins because he was a great musician. But more than that, he was a great father and a great husband and a great guy to hang out with.”

He added: ‘He played on my last album which I was so excited and revered about. So tonight it’s about remembering him, honoring him and never forgetting him.’

Kesha also performed a rendition of Children of the Revolution, while Justin Hawkins of the Darkness followed in to sing some of Taylor Hawkins’ songs.

The concert is the first of two scheduled tribute nights, with the other one set to take place in Los Angeles later this month.