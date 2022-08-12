Following fans’ shock that Jennifer Aniston is 53, FEMAIL looks at other A-listers born in 1969

Fans were left shocked recently after realising Jennifer Aniston is now the same age as One Foot in the Grave’s character Victor Meldrew.

The Friends actress turned 53-and-a-half on Tuesday, which is the same age that British actor Richard Wilson was when the first episode of the BBC drama aired in 1990.

The bizarre Twitter page @MeldrewPoint showcases the stark contrast between the grumpy sitcom character and famous people when they reach his age.

And as one person noted when comparing Meldrew and Aniston, it’s ‘hard to believe they’re the same species let alone the same age at that point!!’

Sharing a picture of the stunning Marley & Me star, the account wrote: ‘Happy Meldrew Point Day, Jennifer Aniston.

She’s reached 19,537 days old, matching Richard Wilson’s age when episode 1 of One Foot In The Grave was aired on Jan 4, 1990. I don’t believe it!’

Another person couldn’t believe the American actress is in her 50s, saying: ‘She looks like she hasn’t aged at all.’

But she’s not the only member of Hollywood who doesn’t look their age – with Paul Rudd, Jennifer Lopez and Cate Blanchett also all surprisingly 53 years old.

Here, FEMAIL looks at the other celebs who were born in 1969…

JENNIFER ANISTON

On Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston (pictured in 2020) reached 19,537 days old, matching Richard Wilson’s age when episode one of One Foot In The Grave was aired on January 4, 1990. After a Twitter page shared the statement, one person couldn’t believe the American actress is in her 50s, saying: ‘She looks like she hasn’t aged at all’

Australian actress and producer Cate Blanchett – known for her impressive performances in Carol (2015), Ocean’s 8 (2018) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – turned 53 on May 14. In 2018, she told Harper’s Bazaar that she was ‘not panicking’ about turning 50, saying that ‘there are so many lives’ she still wants to live

Jennifer Lopez (pictured in 2021) rose to fame in the ’90s as a triple threat who sings, acts and dances. Yet she still rocks a youthful glow and glamorous looks. Jennifer – known to her fans as J.Lo – has made waves with hits across radio stations and movie screens alike. In July – just over a week before her birthday – she got married to Ben Affleck

For years now fans have praised Paul Rudd’s age defying looks – and it’s hard to believe the dapper actor is a day over 40, let alone 53. Paul, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on April 6, made himself a household name with comedy classics like I Love You, Man (2009) and The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) and has more recently shot to fame as Marvel’s Ant-Man

Mariah Carey – sometimes referred to as the Songbird Supreme and the Queen of Christmas – is renowned for her vocals. The pop performer and All I Want For Christmas is You hitmaker, who rose to fame after breaking out in the ’90s R&B and hip-hop scene, still looks as stunning and youthful as ever. In March earlier this year, she celebrated her 53rd birthday

American actor Jason Bateman turned 53 on the 14 January this year. He is known for the comedy Horrible Bosses (2011), in which he appears alongside Jennifer Aniston, and the 2013 film Identity Thief, which he co-starred in with Melissa McCarthy

Hugh Jackman celebrated his 53rd birthday on the 12 October in 2021. The Australian actor is well-known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise and for his work in the musical The Greatest Showman (2017)

Renée Zellweger (pictured in 2020 at the BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London) turned 53 on the 25th April. She is best known for her role as Bridget Jones in the Bridget Jones’s Diary franchise. She recently admitted in an interview with The Sunday Times that she couldn’t wait to turn 50, which she saw as an improvement over her 20s

Peter Dinklage – who most notably played Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones – is a familiar face to many. He has also made appearances in hit flicks including Elf (2003), Death at a Funeral (2007) and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008). Peter has also been renowned for his work as a stage actor. Earlier this summer on June 11, he turned 53

Terrence Howard (pictured in 2019) reached his 53rd birthday on 11 March. He’s best known for his role in his hit Fox drama series Empire, which ran for six seasons. Following the last series, he said he was ‘looking forward to just being Terry for a while’