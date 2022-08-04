Folarin Balogun joins French outfit Stade de Reims on loan from Arsenal

Folarin Balogun has been loaned to Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims for a season in a bid to gain some regular playing time.

The 21-year-old attacker signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal last year and the club has high hopes for his future.

With the club confirming the deal on Wednesday afternoon, Balogun will arrive in Reims in hopes of filling the centre-forward left by Hugo Ekikike, who was loaned out to Paris Saint-Germain for a season earlier this window.

It is believed that the deal does not contain an option to buy clause.

In their statement announcing Balogun’s departure, Arsenal wished the player all the best for the coming campaign.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Flo all the best this coming season with Stade de Reims,” ​​they wrote.

Balogun spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship after struggling to find first-team opportunities at Arsenal in the first half of the season.

Balogun started the Gunners’ opening game against Brentford last season, a 2-0 defeat at the Brentford Community Stadium, but then made only one more Premier League appearance before being loaned out.

His loan spell at Middlesbrough saw a slight rise in fortunes, with the striker scoring three goals and adding three more to his team-mates in 21 appearances.

Balogun’s arrival in France will be welcomed by Reims supporters, who hope he can light them up after the club finished twelfth last season.

The club recently qualified for the Europa League play-off rounds for the 2020-21 season, but have struggled over the past two seasons to match their lofty position of sixth in the 2019-20 season.

Balogun has represented every age group in England up to the under-17s, and has also played four games for the United States under-18s, having been born in the country.