Foden signs new Manchester City deal until 2027 tripling his wages to £200,000-a-week

Phil Foden has signed a three-year contract extension with Manchester City, tripling his wages to more than £200,000 a week.

The 22-year-old has extended his stay at the Etihad until the summer of 2027, with the club expressing how “proud” they are of the academy graduate.

The supporters have been with the club since 2008 and are delighted with their homegrown talent as one of the best young players in the world.

And the club paid tribute to that with their announcement video featuring clips of a young Foden starring for underage groups for a club where he was also a mascot and a ball boy.

“It is difficult to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract,” foden said:. “It’s a dream come true.

“I’ve been a City fan all my life. I trained here for so many years and was even a ball boy. I love this club so much so it feels great to know that I will be a part of it until 2027.

“I have improved a lot in recent years and that is largely thanks to Pep and his staff, who guide me every day on the training pitch. Working with them gives me the best chance to improve even more and become the best player I can be.

“With the squad we have here, I feel like I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things for me.

“I want to thank everyone at City because without them I wouldn’t be where I am today. All the Academy coaches I’ve worked with, all the players I’ve played with and everyone who works behind the scenes. It’s an honor to be part of of this football club.”

Football director Txiki Begiristain added: “We are all so proud of Phil and what he has already achieved, but we know there is much more to come.

“His natural talent and ability are obvious, but his hard work, professionalism and dedication make him really special. He loves football more than anything and his desire to improve is truly incredible.

“We feel that he can continue to grow and become even better than he is now. By signing this contract, he now has stability and can focus absolutely everything to become one of the best players in the world, which we think is possible.”