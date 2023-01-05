Focal Vestia are the most gorgeous speakers I’ve seen at CES 2023

By
Jacky
-
Focal Vestia are the most gorgeous speakers I've seen at CES 2023

Why I love CES 2023 so much? Because it’s the ideal stage for a big reveal. Take the French specialist Focal. This stylish high-end audio outfit has selected the massive Las Vegas expo to launch Vestia, a new range of loudspeakers available in a variety of finishes, aimed at both music and movie setups.

Launched at the massive Consumer Electronics Show, the name of the new range is inspired by the goddesses of home and hearth: Vesta and Hestia – and look at them!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR