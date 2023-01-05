Focal Vestia are the most gorgeous speakers I’ve seen at CES 2023

Why I love CES 2023 so much? Because it’s the ideal stage for a big reveal. Take the French specialist Focal. This stylish high-end audio outfit has selected the massive Las Vegas expo to launch Vestia, a new range of loudspeakers available in a variety of finishes, aimed at both music and movie setups.

Launched at the massive Consumer Electronics Show, the name of the new range is inspired by the goddesses of home and hearth: Vesta and Hestia – and look at them!

Given Focal’s track record of wonderful options (see the Frozen-esque Littora, the oyster-and-chocolate Sopra 2, or the Focal Bathys for a mouth-watering amuse) I shouldn’t be surprised by the aesthetics, but still the intrinsic beauty and classy finish of these driver-filled boxes and towers (the main image is the Vestia N°3, and probably the option I’d go for) and the music quality they promise is quite something.

The Vestia range fits right in between Focal’s entry-level Chorus and the acclaimed Aria series, and includes four stereo speaker options plus a center channel. It also evolves Focal’s unique Slatefiber speaker driver technology – featuring recycled carbon fiber – alongside a new aluminum/magnesium ‘M’-shaped tweeter, which is also exclusive and derived from Focal’s in-car audio expertise.

These passive (dare I say old-school? I just did!) speakers boast a gloriously understated design, with classic finishes meant to fit into any living space. Their front panels have a fine-grained leather effect finish, while the side panels are available in gloss or wood tones. In short, they will be a talking point and the cornerstone of your living room – not to mention the star of your sound system or home theater setup.

The Focal Vestia range is now available in black, dark wood and light wood (white) color variants. Selling price advice? Naturally. Pricing in the US and Australia is yet to be determined, but Vestia N°1 (an extraordinarily compact bookshelf model) costs £799 a pair, which equates to around $960 or AU$1,400.

The Vestia N°2 (a “first step” three-way floor model) costs £1,799 per pair (approximately $2,160 or AU$3,160), Vestia N°3 (the next level three-way floor model for balanced and lively listening experiences) are £2,399 per pair , the Vestia N°4 (a 3-way floor-standing model that adds two 21cm woofers, for deep bass with impact) are £2,599 a pair, and the Vestia CC (the two-way center channel model for surround sound setups) retails for £449. Optional stands for the Vestia N°1 are £299 a pair.

Opinion: Focal isn’t alone in keeping things analog at CES 2023, and I wholeheartedly agree

The Vestia N°3 and center transmitter would also look great in my apartment… (Image credit: Focal Point)

So far CES has been a classic hi-fi enthusiast’s dream, thanks to Naim’s glorious three-box amplification solution – but you should definitely check out our best audio technology at CES roundup if you’re looking for the more advanced digital and/or wireless options over the city.

I hope there will always be room for such speakers – they are probably some of the best stereo speakers around. That said, it does require cables and separate amplification (each product in a traditional hi-fi system has a specific job to do) and since those drivers are front-facing (albeit sensibly upward-facing in the case of the floorstanding pairs) , you will have to set them up properly to get the best sound.

But see, this is all part of investing in (and loving) your hi-fi system; there are variables like placement and compatibility issues that you will need to consider over time and probably upgrade. And you just don’t get that with even the best one-box wireless speaker solutions.

Change one aspect (even the stands or the cables!) and you’ll hear a difference – which makes me love my managed system even more. The day CES no longer has monolithic passive speaker towers and powerful, dedicated hi-fi parts to go with them will be a sad day. First of all, I hope it never comes.