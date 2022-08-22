Flying high! Kate Middleton takes economy flight with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and her children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been spotted on a budget flight to Scotland as they travel to Balmoral to holiday with the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, took the flight to Inverness Airport with her two youngest children at the weekend along with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo and members of security.

The royal was spotted being escorted off the plane and into waiting vehicles, where they are expected to be whisked away to visit the Queen in Balmoral.

Last summer, an insider revealed that the annual trip in the last week of August had become a family tradition, with the monarch reserving the Bank Holiday weekend for time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A passenger on the plane who saw the couple posted a video of the family on TikTok.

The trip comes as confirmed today. Prince William and Kate will move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis and send them to the prestigious £21,000-a-year Lambrook School nearby.

The TikTok user said: ‘On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me.

“Can get a private jet or helicopter, but keep it simple, fly economically,” the user added.

“She even got up halfway through the flight to grab her daughter’s iPad.

“And yes, she was beautiful, she even gave me a smile as she looked back at the row behind her to talk to her son.

“No one on board took any photos or videos.

“Just a mom taking her kids on vacation to see grandma, but there was a buzz on board.”

It’s not known whether Prince William and Prince George joined the trio, but the Duke recently flew himself and daughter Princess Charlotte to an engagement in Birmingham, so it’s possible he did the same.

In the clip, the Duchess can be seen in a green maxi skirt with a smart khaki blazer and dark sunglasses.

The royal walked hand in hand on the tarmac with Princess Charlotte of seven, who was dressed in a black and white frock with dark tights.

Meanwhile, the little royal was seen carrying her own purse, a pink travel bag.

Nanny Maria followed her with Prince Louis, who is known for his rambunctious behavior, and trotted beside her to keep up with his mother.

It’s not the first time Kate has been seen traveling with the public in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, an athlete claimed the Duchess “talked happily to an eight-year-old boy” in the first-class railcar bound for Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games this week after his father jumped to the bathroom.

Matthew Syed, 51, revealed how he and his son had a surprising encounter with the mother of three while traveling on the train on Tuesday.

Writing about the impromptu meeting for The Times, he explained that he could hear someone laughing with his son as he went to the toilet – and to his utter surprise saw that it was the royal family.

He said the two were “chatting happily” and “having a great time,” adding: “While I’m doing my thing, I can hear him talking to a woman in the vestibule. “Are you here alone?” she asks. ‘No, my father is in there’ – he says, pointing to the toilet.’

The journalist wrote that the pair sounded like they had a ‘whale of a time’ and laughed when he heard Ted tell Kate ‘his father once won Commonwealth gold’.

Last summer, royal experts claimed the Duke and Duchess and their children spent a ‘special’ week on holiday with the Queen at Balmoral.

In Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl wrote that the Cambridges had enjoyed “long walks in the countryside, fishing, horseback riding and cycling.”

A source said: ‘William, Kate and the children have been enjoying some family time in Scotland and have just spent a special time with the Queen.’

They said, ‘In the past it has become one big sleepover with many of the Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her Majesty is enjoying it immensely.’

The royal expert also reported that the Queen has been known to leave gifts for her grandchildren on their beds during their stay in Balmoral.

The monarch arrived at the Aberdeenshire estate in late July and usually stays there until early October.

The Cambridge visit comes as it was announced that the Duke and Duchess would be moving to Berkshire and royal assistants have now revealed that their children will all be attending the same school, seven miles from their new home, from September.

William and Kate would like to give the youngsters a rural upbringing and be closer to the Duchess’ parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

A source said: ‘This is a decision made by two parents to give their children the ‘most normal’ start possible. KP can be a bit of a fishbowl. They wanted to give George, Charlotte and Louis a little more freedom than they have in central London. It is mainly a decision that is led by the children.’

William and Kate are understood to want to be closer to the Queen, who has suffered several health issues over the past year – and this will set them into a new era where they take over more important royal roles.

Adelaide Cottage will be William and Kate’s fourth property to include a holiday home in Scotland. In 2002 William received the house Tam-Na-Ghar on the Balmoral estate from his great-grandmother the Queen Mother.

The Cambridges will use the lovely 19th century Adelaide Cottage as their base after the Queen gave them permission to rent the Grade II listed four bedroom cottage, which belongs to the Crown Estate. It was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide and is a ten minute walk from Windsor Castle in the private Home Park.

William and Kate were known to have their hearts set on Lambrook extracurricular preparatory school, with its 52 acres of land, for their children, where tuition will cost William and Kate more than £50,000 a year.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the family will move to Adelaide Cottage before the school year begins. A spokesperson for the couple said today: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced today that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.

Their Royal Highnesses are extremely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are delighted to have found a school for all three of their children who share the same ethos and values ​​as Thomas’s. .’