Flying full backs are driving force behind Eddie Howe’s revolution, as Newcastle take on Bournemouth

Eddie Howe will today burst into St James’ Park as a proud man who has played a pivotal role in the recent history of both Bournemouth and Newcastle.

As a young manager, he masterminded Bournemouth’s rise from League Two to the Premier League. His fingerprints remain all over the club and he will be so happy to see them back in the top flight.

Now, however, Howe is at the beginning of a new journey that could be very special.

He stopped Newcastle’s slide into the championship last season and, with the help of the new owners and their deep pockets, has completely turned the club around.

Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United has been sparked by his use of flying backs

They were winless in 11 games when he arrived, but Howe never panicked. He built trust and togetherness and quickly identified new goals.

Newcastle had to get the January transfer window right. And they did that by creating clever signings, including Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier.

There are plenty of other clubs that have shown that spending a lot of money is no guarantee of success. But between January and the end of last season, only Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have won more points than Newcastle.

This was a sleeping giant yearning for unity and success before Howe arrived. Now every home game feels like a celebration and his coaching has transformed players like Joelinton and Miguel Almiron.

They have continued to build and invest well, with a further £100m being spent this summer. They are already replacing new arrivals with newer ones and Alexander Isak is proof of how the quality continues to improve.

Alexander Isak has been praised for the talent and intelligence he brings to Howe’s front lines

The Swede is a huge talent. That was clear from his goal against Liverpool, the way he travels with the ball, the intelligence of his movement – and he will get even better.

Newcastle look sturdier from the back and getting Matt Targett on permanently was also crucial.

It means Newcastle have two full defenders in Targett and Trippier.

They set everything in motion and a powerful relationship builds along the right flank. When Almiron, left-footed, instinctively drives in, one of Trippier or Joe Willock breaks off the wing.

Miguel Almiron has been an integral part of Newcastle this season, having started just 11 league games in 2021-22

Last season under Howe, Almiron started just 11 Premier League games. This year he has been a mainstay, with supporters reacting to his hard work – although he still has a long way to go to achieve the cult following Joelinton, whose move to midfield has changed his career.

But if Newcastle are to compete for the top six, they need their best players every week. That means Guimaraes is in midfield, Wilson rivals Isak up front and Allan Saint-Maximin has a constant presence on the left.

He has looked world class lately against Manchester City and it is often Saint-Maximin that Newcastle relies on to find their way through tenacious defences.

Newcastle uses the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin to navigate their way past stubborn defences

If Howe can lead Newcastle to the top four or – if you dare to dream – the title, he will forever become an iconic figure in the North East.

But they are still a long way from those dizzying heights and he will need time to nurture and develop this team.

Today is also a big day for Bournemouth and their agent Gary O’Neil.

He has secured a draw against Wolves and an excellent win over Nottingham Forest.

The way he has handled those first two games tells me he is desperate to be the next manager of the club.

I was at their 3-2 win over Forest and I was struck by O’Neil’s tactical nose and how relentless he was in trying to win a losing game.

Howe’s next job is Bournemouth, the side he led through the divisions to the Premier League

Trailing 2-0 at halftime, O’Neil knew that if he had a chance to drag the lane, he had to get a result. So he was bold, shifting from rear four to five, shifting Marcus Tavernier to left rear, introducing Ryan Fredericks and moving the creative Ryan Christie to a central area.

The switch gave Philip Billing more freedom and his massive strike completely changed the momentum.

O’Neil has already coached under Jonathan Woodgate and Scott Parker and now he wants to take that next step.

So far, so good, although Bournemouth have racked up a combined record of 18 goals in six Premier League games this season, while only getting a measly 12 shots on goal.

This will no doubt be an emotional day for Howe, but if Newcastle’s European ambitions are to be realised, three points will be enough.