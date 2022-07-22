‘Fly high little one’: Lauren Goodger pays tribute to newborn baby Lorena who tragically died

Lauren Goodger has paid tribute to her newborn daughter Lorena two weeks after her tragic death.

Her second daughter with boyfriend Charles Drury died tragically two days after her birth, despite being born without complications.

The former TOWIE cast member, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a video showing bouquets of flowers and candles with touching messages on them.

Touching: Lauren Goodger paid tribute to her newborn daughter Lorena who passed away two weeks ago

A candle read, “Our angel baby. We will love you forever, we will always remember you, as long as we live you will be our baby. Fly high little one’

Another had ‘I love you to the moon and back’ on the front cover, while it was on books to help with the loss of babies.

Baby Lorena passed away on July 10, with a devastated Lauren making the announcement via her Instagram page, writing, “Lorena. 08.07.22. She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen, just like her sister.’

Tragic: Her second daughter with boyfriend Charles Drury died tragically two days after her birth, despite being born without complications

Tribute: The former TOWIE cast member, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a video of bouquets of flowers and candles with touching messages on them

A candle had ‘I love you to the moon and back’ on the front cover as it sat on books to help with the loss of babies

She continued: “Words cannot describe how a mother loses your baby whom I carried perfectly all these months and also gave birth so that my angel can be taken from me.”

“There were no pregnancy or delivery complications and she was fine and healthy but I’m not going to go into details now just know there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand she’s like that beautiful Larose twins so similar.’

‘I am broke. I’m back home from the hospital. Me and Charlie spent just as much time with our girl Lorena and I haven’t said goodbye yet…

“I will never get over this, but I will learn to live every day with Lorena in my heart, she will always be with me and one day I will be with her again”

“My Lorena, I love you so much.”

Devastating: In a statement, Lauren said the couple’s child was born ‘without complications’ before her death on July 10

Days after announcing their daughter’s passing, a spokesperson for Lauren said the couple were “overwhelmed and moved” by the messages they had received.

Lauren’s partner Charles also shared a statement in tribute to his daughter, writing on Instagram: “Your little heart will beat in mine forever.”

Charles wrote: ‘Lorena Drury – 8/7/22. Our beautiful girl so perfect in every way, 8/7/22 will always be your day. Your little heart will beat in mine forever, I’ll love you till the end of time.

On Wednesday, despite her own grief, Lauren and Charles held a family gathering to celebrate eldest daughter Larose’s birthday and shared photos from the party on her Instagram page.

Charles shared a lovely post about their daughter on the occasion of her big day.

Charles gave Larose a day to remember, put a brave face on things and wrote: ‘Happy 1st birthday to my princess.

‘She must stop growing, I feel old’: Lauren’s partner Charles Drury, 24, shared a sweet message for daughter Larose on her first birthday

“I can’t believe how fast this year has gone and how much Larose has grown. Every day she amazes me how smart she is! I am so thankful that she blessed my life and forever proud to be her father.

“We made sure she had the best day today and made her laugh all day with a trip to the farm and all the presents we got to play with.

Thank you also for the messages, presents & cards from everyone! she must stop growing now, I’m starting to feel old!’