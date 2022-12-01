Flu and the NHS: 40 percent increase in hospital cases within a week

Flu hits the NHS: Hospital cases rise 40% in a week – with this winter’s outbreak now THREE TIMES worse than last

The number of flu patients in UK hospitals is now four times the peak of last winter.

Restrictions were put in place to control the spread of Covid-squashed flu numbers, leaving Britons with low levels of immunity to the virus.

NHS data shows that 539 people went to bed with the flu on November 27. The figure is 3.9 times higher than the peak recorded over the entire season last winter, when a maximum of 138 flu patients were hospitalized. This is despite the fact that winter pressure is just starting and the number of cases is expected to rise further

This is despite the fact that the winter pressure is just starting and the number of cases is expected to rise further in the coming weeks.

Warnings of a double whammy of Covid and flu have been rife in recent years.

Both are seasonal viruses, gaining momentum as people spend more time socializing indoors, where viruses can spread more easily.

But fears of a so-called twindemie have so far been exaggerated.

General practices invite children who were two or three years old on August 31, 2022 for the nasal spray vaccination in their practice. Parents are encouraged to contact their practice if they have not received an invitation

Who should get the nasal spray flu vaccine? children aged 2 or 3 on August 31, 2022 (born between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2020)

all primary school children (reception up to group 6)

some high school children

children aged 2 to 17 with long-term health problems

NHS England reported an average of 482 flu cases in hospital each day last week, up from 344 the week before.

That is 15 times as many as at the beginning of December last year, when an average of 31 patients per day required flu care.

The NHS has warned it is facing a ‘triple epidemic’ of flu, Covid and the emergency room crisis.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said the figures show that flu ‘unfortunately is already with us’.

He said: ‘The concerns we had about the threat of a ‘tripledemic’ are very real.

“It’s never been more important to get protected from the viruses before winter, so please book in for your shot if you’re eligible if you haven’t already.”

It comes after health officials yesterday called on parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu as the number of hospitalizations among young people skyrockets.

The number of children under five hospitalized for flu in England has risen by 70 per cent in just seven days – with 7.3 admissions per 100,000 in the most recent week.

Meanwhile, less than a third of two- and three-year-olds have had a flu vaccine this season, according to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Health chiefs warned the cohort is “particularly vulnerable” to becoming “very ill” from the virus, while parents of those hospitalized due to flu have warned it is “every parent’s worst nightmare.”