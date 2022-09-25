Floyd Mayweather will put his unbeaten record on the line to fight Jake Paul in a professional bout

Floyd Mayweather has said he will fight Jake Paul in a professional capacity if the YouTuber-turned-boxer agrees to match his current weight.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing after extending his unbeaten streak to 50 fights against MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017. Since then, he has participated in exhibition bouts, most recently beating Mikuru Asakura in Japan.

Meanwhile, Paul will return to the ring in a high-profile bout with UFA star Anderson Silva next month after taking some time out following his win over Tyron Woodley in December 2021.

Floyd Mayweather (above) has said he wants to fight Jake Paul as a professional

Mayweather has criticized the quality of Paul’s opponents and said he would put his undefeated record on the line to face the YouTube sensation in a professional fight.

Talking to TMZMayweather said: ‘I think he [Jake Paul] once sat in a podcast. He talked about it and he said, I don’t want to do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.

‘He [Paul] said i only do real matches. And of course I can’t get high in weight, but I want to fight him in a real fight at the weight I’m at.’

However, Mayweather has said that Paul needs to match his current weight to take the fight

Mayweather beat MMA star Mikuru Asakura in their exhibition bout in Japan at the weekend

Paul responded to Mayweather’s comments by saying he would finish the boxing legend in just six rounds. He tweeted: ‘My brother took you the distance. I would finish you in 6.’

Paul added: ‘@StephenEspinoza please make this fight happen so I can retire him properly.’

Paul’s brother Logan previously had Mayweather in an exhibition match. The fight between the YouTuber and the former five-division world champion went the distance.

Many boxing analysts, pundits and former fighters said that Paul won the first two rounds of their exhibition fight. However, Logan had landed 28 of his 217 punches by the end of the fight, while Mayweather had connected on 43 of his 107.

Mayweather previously fought Paul’s brother Logan in an exhibition bout (pictured above)

YouTuber Paul has said he only needed six rounds to ‘finish’ the boxing icon

Mayweather has praised Paul – the brother of Logan – for his rise to stardom in the boxing world. He said the YouTuber was ‘entertaining’ and he ‘loved’ his approach to the sport.

Mayweather said: ‘Jake Paul, right now, for what he’s doing, it’s good for what he’s doing. But once he fights a real real fighter, things get bad. But one thing I like about him: He sells it and he makes good money. He is entertaining. I like it.’