Floyd Mayweather WILL fight Conor McGregor again

EXCLUSIVE: Floyd Mayweather WILL fight Conor McGregor again next year, boxing legend confirms… with decision on whether exhibition or professional boxing rematch ‘only detail to be worked out’

  • Mayweather revealed the details of his 2023 rematch with McGregor
  • The 45-year-old boxing icon has said he will face the Irishman next year
  • However, Mayweather has said they are still discussing the terms of the fight
  • Mayweather wants to make it an exhibition fight, but said it could be professional

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline

Published: 10:23, 21 September 2022 | Up to date: 10:28, 21 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed a 2023 rematch with Conor McGregor is in the pipeline and said the long-awaited rematch could be a professional bout.

It’s been nearly five years since Mayweather taught the UFC superstar a boxing lesson, securing a tenth-round TKO victory in Las Vegas back in August 2017.

Mayweather has now told Sportsmail he is in final talks with McGregor over the terms of their 2023 rematch and revealed it could be a professional fight.

Floyd Mayweather could return to the ring in a professional capacity to face McGregor again
Conor McGregor and Mayweather went head-to-head in a boxing match back in 2017
Speaking exclusively to Sportsmail, Mayweather discussed his plans for the rest of the year and revealed he could fight McGregor in a professional fight in 2023.

Mayweather said: ‘I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

‘We don’t know if it will be an exhibition of a real match. But there has been talk of both. I would prefer an exhibition.’

When asked why he would prefer an exhibition, Mayweather said: ‘I’m not into fights where I want to take any real punishment.

Mayweather dominated McGregor and took a tenth-round TKO victory against the UFC star
“So guys like Conor McGregor and guys who don’t really hit hard, like YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind clashing with those kinds of individuals, but not something where I want to put myself in a position where I’m going to hurt myself or hurt myself.’

Mayweather’s clash with the Notorious proved to be his last professional fight, taking his record to 50 wins and zero losses or draws.

Mayweather – who told Sportsmail he wouldn’t change a single thing about his career – reportedly earned around $280 million from the blockbuster fight.

Meanwhile, McGregor took home a reported $130 million from what was his first and only boxing match.

Since then, McGregor suffered three defeats in his last four UFC fights. He has also taken some time away from the Octagon after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor has stated his intentions to return to the boxing ring one day in the future
McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg (above) during his loss to Dustin Poirier
Nevertheless, McGregor confirmed his desire to return to boxing while competing in the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

He told Sky Sports: ‘Boxing is my first love in martial arts. I had such a great time last time I was out there.

‘Obviously my return will be in the octagon for the UFC – that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it’s just the beginning. But boxing, I will definitely grace the squared circle again in the future.’

Meanwhile, Mayweather returns to action this weekend when he faces MMA fighter Asakura in an exhibition bout in Japan.

You can watch Floyd Mayweather in action against Mikuru Asakura live on FITE TV this Saturday, September 24

