Floyd Mayweather vs Deji will be shown live on DAZN Pay-Per-View
The broadcaster DAZN has confirmed that fans will have to pay if they want to see Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Deji.
It came as surprising news when it became known that Deji, the younger brother of the YouTuber turned boxer KSI, would be shooting the self-proclaimed ‘TBE’ (The Best Ever) in an exhibition match on November 13 in Dubai.
It comes as less surprising news that fans will have to pay to view the exhibit, as Mayweather Jr is nicknamed “Money” for a reason.
This won’t be taken well by boxing fans, though, as DAZN initially marketed themselves as saying “Pay-Per-View is dead” and that they would only operate as a monthly subscription platform.
But recently they planned to put Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn on pay-per-view and the Canelo vs Gennady Golovkin trilogy was only available on pay-per-view, making this Mayweather Jr vs Deji clash just the latest in. DAZN’s long line of pay-per-view shows.
One man who won’t whine is Mayweather Jr himself, who has found exhibitions a very lucrative option since he retired from professional boxing.
This will be his fifth exhibition, in which he had previously met social media star Logan Paul, a few Japanese MMA fighters and one of his previous sparring partners.
As for Deji, this will only be his fifth fight ever, having lost three of his previous matches and taking just one win, compared to Mayweather Jr who retired with an unbeaten professional record of 50-0.
THIN
Deontay Wilder comes in drastically lighter for first fight since Tyson Fury trilogy
That said, it looks like neither man is going to take this fight too seriously because they recently met for the first time and it was all smiles and laughter, and the couple even hugged each other.
Deji told FightingHype after the event: “I mean, what can I say? This is surreal.
“I never thought this would happen. I don’t know what’s going on, this is amazing.
“I’m just here to have fun, realistically. This whole thing, I’m here to have fun.
“Of course I’m going to be competitive, but I’m here to have fun. I want to show Floyd what I can do. We’ll see what happens.”
OFFER OF THE DAY
BetVictor: Make sure 50/1 Erling Haaland scores against Liverpool at any time* – CLAIM HERE
18+ New customers only. Sign up and bet up to £1 on Erling Haaland – Anytime Goalscorer; No payout. Improved odds paid out in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10am UK time 10.10.22am to 4.30pm UK time 16.10.22. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);