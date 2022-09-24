Floyd Mayweather tells Manny Pacquiao he would cruise to victory if they met for a second time

Floyd Mayweather has told Manny Pacquiao he would get his ‘ass’ if the two shared a boxing ring again.

The two boxing legends met in Japan on Saturday ahead of Mayweather’s exhibition bout with Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, who Pacquiao was there to support.

And the duo couldn’t be stopped from trading verbal blows with each other at the press conference as Mayweather warned the Filipino not to be ‘fooled’ into another fight.

Floyd Mayweather told Manny Pacquiao not to be ‘tricked’ into another boxing match

As you know, the American won when the two shared the ring in 2015

The American said: ‘There is no plan on how to beat Floyd Mayweather, he can tell you that himself. He’s a Hall of Famer, but no one has the blueprint for how to beat Floyd Mayweather. Don’t let them trick you into getting your ass in your ass again.’

Pacquiao replied: ‘He’s older than me, I’m still young so… what I’ve done and achieved in boxing is exceptional. To win [world titles in] eight different weight divisions is not easy, I try not to brag about what I have achieved in life; I’m just saying in case you forget. The best fighter in the world has a humility.’

‘I’m not here to talk about your personal life, when we talk about what’s going on in the squared circle, I’m the best,’ Mayweather chided.

‘No matter how you judge it, no matter how you slice it, no matter how you slice it, if you go back 100 years, 300 years back, to now, there’s only one best and that’s Floyd Mayweather.’

Mayweather is in Japan ahead of his exhibition bout with Japanese fighter Mikuru Asakura

Mayweather via unanimous decision in what was one of the most anticipated fights in history

Mayweather famously won when the two met in Las Vegas in 2015, beating Pacquaio by unanimous decision on the night.

The 50-0 fighter will go head-to-head with MMA fighter Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan tomorrow night – where he is expected to earn $15-20m (£13-18m).

“From this exhibition alone, I’ll make somewhere like $15-20 million. It’s just from this exhibition. So that’s cool. Nine minutes, 20 million, not bad,” Mayweather said.

“Exhibitions also give me a chance to travel more. I’ve always traveled a lot, but I’m able to entertain people all over the world.’