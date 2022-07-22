Floyd Mayweather slammed by PETA after splashing £15k on car seat laced with mink fur

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather has been busted by animal welfare organization PETA after being given a 15,000-pound car seat, upholstered in real mink fur, in his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Mayweather, 45, has an extensive history of flashy purchases, with the 50-0 Boxer owning more than 100 cars, and the American recently added to his collection a brand new, bespoke £293,000 Rolls-Royce with mink fur lining, created by Obi Okeke – better known as Doctor Bugatti.

After becoming a grandfather last year after his daughter Yaya had her first child, Mayweather arranged for his new car to be built to accommodate one-year-old Kentrell Jr.

PETA – or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – subsequently issued a statement condemning Mayweather, describing the car seat as a “monstrosity” and urging the American to “learn kindness, not cruelty.”

The organization referred in the statement to Mayweather’s 2010 arrest for domestic violence – in which he was sentenced to 90 days in prison after pleading guilty to the charges.

“Has Floyd Mayweather, who has a history of abuse and a string of defenseless victims, really tried to bring it up to date by supporting an industry that kills, poisons and electrocutes animals?” PETA said, as per TMZ.

“This man is hardly a role model for compassion and understanding, but if he tries to make cruelty attractive to a child, he could earn a medal for spoiling a minor’s natural kindness.”

It continued, “PETA is calling on Mayweather to teach kindness, not cruelty, by replacing this monstrosity with faux fur, as most designers, department stores and consumers have done — and PETA would be happy to provide it.”

It is not the first time Mayweather has come into contact with PETA, after he also clashed with the organization in 2012 after comments made by the American during a training camp in which he called the ring a “dog house.”

“I don’t want to get in trouble for — what are the people called, PETA?” said Mayweather. “I don’t want to get in trouble with the PETA people, the animal rights people, but damn, I don’t care because I’m wearing mink coats.

“I’m going to wear chinchilla, and I’m going to rock mink coats. The same people want to tell you, you can’t wear animal fur, it’s the same people who eat chickens, eat cows, eat steak. So damn what are they talking about.’

Mayweather was also attacked in 2017 by animal rights activists, including PETA, after videos surfaced of the boxer walking a tiger on a leash in a hotel room.

Elisa Allen, director of PETA UK, then said: “If Floyd Mayweather cared even about tigers, he would take this animal to a reputable sanctuary and put his strength and money into protecting them in their natural habitat.”

Mayweather was also the subject of criticism from PETA two years earlier after he posed for a photo, again with a tiger, which he claimed was gifted to him.

Mayweather, 45, got a lot of reactions in 2015 after posting a photo with a tiger in it on a leash

Mayweather has retired from professional boxing since 2017, when he took his 50th win over UFC star Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

The American has since shared the ring with Tenshin Nasukawa, a well-known Japanese kickboxer, Logan Paul and most recently Don Moore in a series of practice fights.

He will fight Mikuru Asakura again in September and has also talked about a possible return to professional fighting.

Speak with FightingHypeMayweather said, “I’ve got three more shows this year, maybe one fight and two more shows.

“But guess what, you better know it’s at the very least and this is the lowest. I’m talking $200 million.”

Mayweather has won all of his 50 fights as a professional, claiming 15 major world titles, and as a result is considered one of the best boxers ever.