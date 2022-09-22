Floyd Mayweather shuts down claims of an exhibition bout with Amir Khan

Floyd Mayweather has said he is not interested in fighting Amir Khan in an exhibition fight as he claims the British boxer is a ‘cloud chaser’ who needs to realize he was never ‘one of the big’.

The two fighters – who almost clashed in 2015 before Mayweather decided to face Marcos Maidana instead – have been linked with an exhibition bout following their retirement from professional boxing.

However, Mayweather has dismissed claims he wants to face Khan – claiming the 35-year-old has “achieved his whole career”. Mayweather has also criticized the British boxer by saying he is unknown in the US.

Khan – who challenged Mayweather to an exhibition fight two weeks after he retired – recently said he would have beaten the American boxer when they were both in their prime.

Sportsmail sat down with Mayweather and asked him what he thought of Khan’s comments. The retired boxer said Khan needed to ‘look in the mirror’ and stop chasing ‘clouds’.

Speaks exclusively to Sports mailMayweather said: It’s great that he [Amir Khan] feels like that. But you have to look in the mirror Khan vs. Canelo and look at me vs. Canelo. That’s your answer right there.

Khan retired in May this year following a knock-out defeat to long-term rival Kell Brook

‘I’m not even worried about Amir Khan. I want to go out there this weekend in Tokyo and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura].

‘Then I have another show in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

‘Amir Khan when and when and when. He has achieved and achieved and achieved throughout his career.

‘He was a pretty cool fighter, but he wasn’t a Floyd Mayweather or any of the other top guys. He did what he had to do. He’s a cloud chaser.’

Mayweather went on to say: ‘Look, it’s crazy, you brought up Amir Khan’s name. I guess he’s big in the UK but nobody in the US really knows him unless you’re really into boxing.’

Mayweather (R) has said that Khan needs to compare their performances against Cenlo (L) to see the difference in their abilities

Mayweather’s comments come shortly after Khan said he could have ‘outboxed’ the American when they were both in their prime.

‘You know what? I wanted to hit him. Honestly, I wanted to beat him,’ said Khan, who retired earlier this year after losing to long-term rival Kell Brook.

Khan added: ‘If I was in my prime and he was in his prime, I’m very confident. I’m going to get a lot of hate for that.

‘I’m sorry guys but you have to believe in yourself and that’s one thing I’ve always done throughout my career.’

During his career, Khan lost six of his professional fights. One of those losses came against Lamont Peterson. The controversial points decision brought Khan’s world championship to an end.

Khan faced Danny Garcia next in a bid to claim the WBC and WBA belts. However, he was knocked out in the fourth round after being caught off guard with a powerful left hook.

Khan then made the decision to move up to middleweight to challenge Canelo for the WBC belt. It was an ambitious move that ended badly for the British boxer. He was knocked out in the sixth round of their clash in May 2016.

Khan was also stopped by Terence Crawford in the sixth round of their WBO title fight in April 2019 before losing to long-term rival Brook during their clash earlier this year.

However, Khan also enjoyed periods of success during his career. He managed to beat the likes of Paul Malignaggi and Zab Judah when he was world champion between 2009 and 2012. He also recorded 32 more wins during his career – knocking out 21 of those opponents.

Meanwhile, Mayweather (L) finished his career with a perfect 50-0 record – beating the likes of Ricky Hatton, Manny Pacquiao (R) and Conor McGregor to become a household name

Mayweather (L) is back in the ring this weekend to face Mikuru Asakura (R) in an exhibition

Meanwhile, Mayweather finished his career with a perfect 50-0 record – beating the likes of Ricky Hatton, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor to become a household name in boxing.

Nevertheless, Khan is confident he could have beaten Mayweather when they were both in their prime. He believes he could have ‘out boxed’ the American thanks to his ‘speed’ and ‘movement’.

Khan said: ‘I think stylistically when Mayweather was a lot younger he had a lot of speed, a lot of movement. But I feel like my speed would have beaten his speed, my movement would have beaten his movement and he really wasn’t the biggest puncher in the game so it would have been like a game of chess but I would have outboxed him.’