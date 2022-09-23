Floyd Mayweather reveals he WILL face Deji – the brother of KSI – at a Dubai exhibition in November

Floyd Mayweather has finally confirmed he will face Deji Olatunji – brother of YouTuber KSI – at his Dubai show in November, but admitted he was unsure who the internet personality was.

‘Money’ has outlined his plans for the next year, which will see the boxing icon face a number of fighters in various exhibition bouts – starting with this weekend’s fight against Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura – which is set to land him around £18m for a nine -minute competition.

Sports mail spoke exclusively to Mayweather this week, where the veteran revealed he is lining up to face Conor McGregor in a rematch in 2023, but before then he will fight in Japan against Asakura and then in Dubai – with his opponent now confirmed as Deji .

But speaking to TMZ, he revealed that he doesn’t have too much knowledge about Deji and asked for clarification on his name.

‘Then I’ve got one with the guy Deji,’ he said, ‘I’ll make sure I’m saying that right, it’s Deji isn’t it?

‘We are doing an exhibition in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena, that is in November.’

Deji fought on the undercard of brother KSI’s event in August – winning over social media star Fousey. He had previously lost his first three matches against Jake Paul (on the undercard of Logan Paul vs KSI), Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi.

He is now set for a big step up as he looks to upset one of boxing’s greats who won all 50 of his professional fights.

Mayweather has since fought the likes of Don Moore in Abu Dhabi and Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo as part of his lucrative exhibition career, adding that he was not solely focused on securing lucrative exhibition fights and enjoying himself.

‘I don’t really get in the ring anymore.’ he said. ‘I had a great career, 20-something years in the ring, fighting the best fighters I could possibly fight.

‘I’ve done great numbers and I had a great team behind me, but now I’m just out here doing smart exhibitions and they’re still very lucrative, but I’m enjoying myself.’

Mayweather exclusively told Sportsmail this week that he wants to fight Conor McGregor in 2023

In his interview with Sportsmail, he stressed that he was looking to take as little damage as possible in his exhibition fights – and would continue to put those fights on as long as he wasn’t facing a dangerous opponent.

“They give me different names and I’m like ‘yo, let’s make it happen,'” he said.

– However, I don’t want to fight anyone, because I don’t want to put myself in a position where it’s hard and tough.

‘It’s about working smarter, not harder, and I’m getting smarter in life. I had a great career because the less you get hit, the longer you last.’

He ended by saying: ‘As long as I don’t take any punches, I’ll keep doing shows and having fun.’