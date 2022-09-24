Floyd Mayweather reveals he wants Conor McGregor rematch to take place at Allegiant Stadium

Floyd Mayweather has revealed he wants his fight against Conor McGregor to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This week, Mayweather exclusively told Sportsmail that his rematch with McGregor will go ahead, adding that it could be a professional fight.

Mayweather beat McGregor in 2017 in his last fight as a professional, and the pair are due to meet again next year.

Floyd Mayweather wants his fight against Conor McGregor to be at Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas usually hosts NFL games and has a capacity of 70,000

After taking part in three exhibition bouts, Mayweather will face MMA star Mikuru Asakura this weekend, while he will also take on YouTuber Deji in November.

Mayweather says Allegiant Stadium, which has a capacity of 70,000, is the ideal venue for the fight.

Allegiant Stadium is home to the NFL side Las Vegas Raiders and also hosts NCAA games.

He told TMZ Sports: ‘They talked about it being in Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium.

‘They talked about it being at Allegiant Stadium. But if I’m not mistaken, Conor still has problems with his leg.

‘If it is going to happen, it will happen in 2023, not 2022.

‘So this year I got an exhibition on Saturday which will be in the US and again it’s Sunday in Japan.

“Then after that in November I have another show in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena.

“And then hopefully me and Conor McGregor can lock up again in 2023, in a real fight actually.”

Mayweather is demanding a purse of at least nine figures as he prepares to take on McGregor

Mayweather is prepared to put his 50-0 record on the line against McGregor for a guaranteed £90m ($100m).

He said, ‘If the price is right. Of course they have already talked to me about the number I will receive.

“Obviously it’s nine figures and probably — I don’t want to say big in the nine figures — but we have to at least start at $100 million for Floyd Mayweather.”

Mayweather told Sportsmail this week that he would prefer the fight against McGregor to be an exhibition.

He said: ‘We don’t know if it will be an exhibition or a real match. But there has been talk of both. I would prefer an exhibition. I’m not into matches where I have to take any real punishment.’

“So guys like Conor McGregor and guys who don’t really hit hard, like YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t mind clashing with those kinds of individuals, but not something where I want to put myself in a position where I is going to hurt myself or hurt myself.’