Floyd Mayweather reveals he could fight in the UK for the very first time

Floyd Mayweather has said he would be willing to fight in Britain if ‘the price was right’ but warned his going rate for an exhibition fight is ‘millions a minute’.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing after extending his unbeaten streak to 50 fights against MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017.

However, Mayweather has refrained from hanging up the gloves for good and has been participating in lucrative exhibition bouts ever since.

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he would be willing to fight in the UK for the duration of the fight itself

Mayweather fought every one of his professional fights in the United States, but has begun traveling around the world for his exhibition fights.

Mayweather fought Deji Olatunji in Dubai, Don Moore in Abu Dhabi and Mikuru Asakura in Japan. He will also take on Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo this weekend.

Therefore, Sports mail decided to ask if Mayweather would be open to fighting in the UK – to which he agreed if the price is right.

Speaks exclusively to Sports mailMayweather said: ‘We don’t know [where the rest of my bouts will take place] but of course, if the price is right, then I’m on my way [to the UK].

The PPV sales from Mayweather’s fight with Conor McGregor shows the UK’s interest in him

However, Mayweather – who is known for living a lavish lifestyle – said it comes down to money

When asked how lucrative his exhibition fights are, Mayweather said: ‘It’s always a few million a minute.

‘From this exhibition [against Mikuru Asakura] alone I will make somewhere in the neighborhood of $15-20million. It’s just from this exhibition. So that’s cool. Nine minutes, 20 million, not bad.’

Mayweather finished his career with a perfect 50-0 record – beating the likes of Ricky Hatton, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor to become a household name in boxing.

Mayweather fought 100 percent of his professional fights in the United States, but that didn’t stop British fans from falling in love with him.

Mayweather – fought every single one of his professional fights in the US – has also said he does shows to ‘travel’

The regional pay-per-view sales statistics following Mayweather’s fight with McGregor are a clear indication of the American’s presence in the UK.

The highly anticipated fight generated over one million pay-per-view buys in the UK and grossed over £20m.

It overtook the record set in April 2017 when Anthony Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

That’s why boxing fans in the UK will be thrilled to hear that Mayweather is open to fighting on their home turf.

Money will be a major stumbling block, however, as Mayweather demands at least a ‘few million’ a minute.

When asked if money was the only motivation for taking these exhibition fights, Mayweather said ‘travel’ was a contributing factor.

He said: ‘The exhibitions give me the chance to travel more. I have always traveled a lot, but I am able to travel and entertain people from all over the world.

‘I wasn’t actually able to fight a real fight in Japan, but they love it when I do exhibitions. They love that I come over and perform.

The 45-year-old (over) boxing star will take on Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo this weekend

Mayweather said he will walk away from the 9-minute exhibition fight with $20 million

‘I wasn’t able to fight a real fight in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, but they like me to come over and give them a chance to see the old Mayweather. It’s a great feeling.’

Asked who would be the biggest opponent he’d like to face in an exhibition, Mayweather said: ‘They give me different names and I’m like ‘yo, let’s make it happen’.

– However, I don’t want to fight anyone, because I don’t want to put myself in a position where it’s hard and tough.

‘It’s about working smarter, not harder, and I’m getting smarter in life. I had a great career because the less you get hit, the longer you last.’

He ended by saying: ‘As long as I don’t take any punches, I’ll keep doing shows and having fun.’

You can watch Floyd Mayweather in action against Mikuru Asakura live on FITE TV this Saturday, September 24.