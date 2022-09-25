Floyd Mayweather knocks out Japanese fighter Mikuru Asakura in their exhibition bout

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather delivered a knockout victory against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in their exhibition bout on Saturday.

The 45-year-old American has had a string of exhibition bouts since retiring professionally and extended that when he faced Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

With the fight scheduled for three two-minute rounds, Mayweather only needed two of them to stop his Japanese counterpart with a flush right cross.

Floyd Mayweather delivered a brutal KO in his exhibition fight in Japan on Saturday night

The American landed a flush right cross on Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura

Asakura was given a chance by the referee before Kenny Bayless stopped the match

The first round opened with the southpaw Asakura lashing out at the American before throwing in plenty of feints for Mayweather to handle. The crowd cheered every time the Japense fighter landed, while Mayweather didn’t look like he was out of second gear.

Into the second round and the intensity of the fight shot up immediately. Asakura opened with some heavy punches that landed flush on ‘Money’ Mayweather, something rarely seen in his exhibition fights.

Two clean shots to the head saw Mayweather reeling backwards before Asakura charged forward and the two fighters entered the clinch. When referee Kenny Bayless separated the two, Mayweather looked like a man of purpose.

The American returned with a flurry of shots to the head and body before finally landing a brutal right cross that dropped his opponent moments before the end of the second round.

Asakura put Mayweather through the paces in the opening minutes of the second round

Asakura, whose professional MMA record stands at 16-3, was given a standing count by Bayless before the referee stopped the bout.

Speaking after the fight, Mayweather said: ‘I want to thank the whole country of Japan; incredible country, incredible people.’

It was Mayweather’s second time at the Saitama Super Arena after defeating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO in 2018.