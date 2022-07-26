Floyd Mayweather is ‘very close to cutting a deal with Conor McGregor over a rematch’

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly close to a deal with Conor McGregor to stage a sensational rematch.

It’s been nearly five years since Mayweather taught the UFC superstar a boxing lesson and took a tenth round TKO win in Las Vegas in August 2017.

The sun have now reported that Mayweather is ready to put his undefeated record on the line again in a money-heavy game against McGregor.

Mayweather has not fought professionally in the ring since his win over the Irishman.

The two sides are said to be on the cusp of a deal after Mayweather offered McGregor $157.9 million (£130 million) for a rematch.

McGregor, who hasn’t played in any ring form since breaking his leg a year ago against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, is only willing to fight Mayweather if the American’s undefeated record of 50-0 is on the line.

The fight would be 155 pounds, meaning McGregor would need to cut some weight after reportedly tipping the scales at over 190 pounds since he broke his leg.

There is another controversial point that needs to be addressed and that is the number of laps.

McGregor wants the fight to go to ten rounds. In his recent fights with YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul and former sparring partner Don Moore, Mayweather has gone all the way in eight round fights.

The American is said to see the rematch with McGregor as the “end of the Mayweather era” and “the beginning of the Gervonta Davis era.”

Mayweather looks at the fight set to take place in March in the Middle East, with a possible fight between Davis and Ryan Garcia as an undercard fight.

Davis, who has an undefeated record of 27-0, has fought for Mayweather Promotions, although there has been speculation that he could fight for several promoters.

McGregor hinted at a possible rematch with Mayweather in a now-deleted post he posted to his Instagram account last month.

Alongside a photo of their first fight, he alluded to the pair facing each other once more, writing, “I accept.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, while attending the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix at the end of May, McGregor confirmed that he plans to get back into the boxing ring in the future.

McGregor said, “Boxing is my first love in martial arts. I had such a great time the last time I was there.

“Obviously my return to the octagon will be for UFC — that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it’s just the beginning.

“But boxing, I will definitely grace the square circle again in the future.”