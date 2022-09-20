Floyd Mayweather has made MORE than £200Mfrom easy exhibition fights since retiring from boxing

Floyd Mayweather inherited the nickname ‘money’ for a reason, and he’s doing everything in his power to bolster the infamous slogan despite officially retiring from boxing in 2017.

The former five-weight world champion decided to step away from professional boxing in August 2017, but has yet to hang up his gloves for good. The American has participated in several lucrative exhibition bouts against the likes of YouTuber Logan Paul and Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Mayweather will return to the ring again on September 25 to face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The exhibition will take place in front of 36,000+ fans, while those not in attendance can pay $29.99 (£26.20) to watch it remotely.

Fans are furious at the pay-per-view price as it exceeds Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (£24.94) and comes extremely close to Anthony Joshua’s fight against Oleksandr Usyk (£26.95).

However, Mayweather is not phased by the criticism. He is fighting for the money, and he has made that clear. He has previously described exhibition matches as ‘legalised bank robberies’ and insisted he would continue to take part in them as long as his body was able.

As a result, Sportsmail has taken a look back at Mayweather’s previous exhibition bouts and broken down exactly how much the American boxer has earned over the past five years.

Mayweather has been participating in exhibition fights since his retirement as it pays well

He will face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura on September 25 in an exhibition fight in Japan

Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa

Mayweather’s exhibition fight with Nasukawa was a complete farce. The American boxing legend, who spent the majority of the fight smiling, flung his opponent three times within the first few minutes before Nasukawa’s corner threw in the towel.

To say Mayweather was out of shape heading into the fight would be unfair, but he certainly wasn’t in his prime. Nevertheless, the former boxer needed only nine minutes to end the contest.

Mayweather was 41 years old at the time of the fight, but proved too strong for Nasukawa, who was 21 years his junior. Mayweather’s left hand sent Nasukawa to the canvas for the first time before a right hand to the body and one to the head saw him hit the deck again.

Mayweather’s (right) exhibition fight with Tenshin Nasukawa (left) was a complete farce

Nasukawa’s team finally threw in the towel after Mayweather’s left hook sent him flying across the ring again. The Japanese fighter was seen crying in his corner as Mayweather celebrated the result.

Mayweather’s post-fight reaction isn’t surprising considering he earned $9 million in just nine minutes of action. That’s $1 million for every 60 seconds he was in the ring. Not bad, right?

That wasn’t all Mayweather got out of the fight either. He took 80 percent of the pay-per-view sales — and earned himself an extra $26 million

Mayweather also earned an additional $62 million in promotional revenue and is said to have raked in an additional $3 million in sponsorships, according to TotalSportal.

Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Mayweather and Paul entered the ring in a lucrative exhibition fight in Miami Gardens, Florida in June 2021. Mayweather claimed he earned $100 million. (£75m) in what was his first game since retiring in 2017.

The fight was widely criticized for damaging the integrity of boxing. Many fans felt Mayweather’s inability to subdue Paul made the fight a laughing stock and ruined his reputation as a professional boxer.

Mayweather wasn’t bothered though. He said: ‘I am the only person who can make a fake match and get 100 million (millions). Am I the best bank robber? Because I don’t know anyone in sports my age and I can still hold them up like that.

Mayweather and Logan Paul entered the ring in a lucrative exhibition fight in Miami Gardens

Speaking about how the fight may have affected his legacy, Mayweather said: ‘I’m going into the Hall of Fame. I have nothing to prove.

‘If they’re happy to fight and go eight rounds, good for them – I hope the fans were happy. I’ve been in this sport so long that I let people see that I could come out at the age of 44 and bring 30,000 to the stadium and bring good pay-per-view numbers.

“I’m not going to act like I was 19, it’s about growth and aging – I can’t fight like when I was fighting people like Gatti and people like that.”

The match between the pair is said to have generated a million buys, with the encounter selling for $50 in America. Mayweather is said to take home 50 percent of those sales — meaning he could have earned about $25 million in PPV sales for the eight-round contest.

The fight was widely criticized for damaging the integrity of boxing. Many fans felt that Mayweather’s inability to subdue Paul made the fight a laughing stock

Mayweather is also said to have picked up an additional $30 million in sponsorships, according to TotalSportal.

Discussing the reason for taking more exhibition fights, Mayweather said: ‘I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million.

‘I can probably make $50 million at the end of the day just for a regular fight. Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures – $100 million or more.

‘Everyone thinks ‘retired’ means being at home with your feet up and putting on weight. I prefer to go out, still entertain and have fun.

Just because I’m still going out, entertaining and having fun doesn’t mean I’m still going to fight for 12 rounds.

‘I think we have a six-round exhibition. I think it will be very entertaining for the people, I think people will love it. $35 million for 12 rounds or $100 million for six rounds – big difference.’

Mayweather vs. Don Moore

Mayweather’s exhibition with Don Moore was a true boxing masterclass. He showed his former sparring partner exactly how to punch, taking Moore through eight furious rounds.

The match was originally set for Saturday, May 14, but the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan forced it to be postponed due to a period of national mourning.

They finally entered the ring on September 21, facing Abu Dhabi instead of the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

Mayweather’s (left) showdown with Don Moore was a complete boxing masterclass

Mayweather started round one assessing his opponent’s abilities. He got off and let Moore approach him. Round two brought exemplary footwork and a combination of killer left jabs.

Moore tried to answer but simply ducked under the oncoming glove and fired back with a shot of his own. Not only demoralizing for Moore, but a bit embarrassing.

Rounds four and five saw Mayweather really start to screw up in a way that became so synonymous with his career. By the sixth it was clear Moore was struggling to hang on.

By the seventh and eighth, Moore had fallen to the canvas, not directly through a Mayweather punch, but more the barrage of punches the American had unleashed on him.

There was no official result at the end of the fight, but it was clear that Mayweather had taken Moore to the cleaners.

Mayweather’s efforts in the ring saw him earn about 80 percent of pay-per-view sales, totaling about $60,000. Mayweather was also eligible for a guaranteed $9m purse ahead of the fight.