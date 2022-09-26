Floyd Mayweather has announced he will face KSI’s brother Deji in exhibition fight on November 13

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will fight YouTube star Deji in a demonstration fight in front of 17,000 fans at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 13.

The news comes after the 45-year-old made $20 million after knocking out MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in just two rounds during a demonstration match on Saturday night.

‘Money’, who retired from professional boxing in 2017 with a fight record of 50-0, has continued to rack up the big bucks in several exhibition matches while maintaining his undefeated record.

Floyd Mayweather has announced that he will face YouTube star Deji . on November 13 in Dubai

Deji (right) is KSI’s brother and took his first in-ring win last month against Yousef Erakat (left)

Mayweather took a routine win over Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, before facing YouTuber Logan Paul in 2021 in a historic influencer boxing fight, netting the American around £72 million.

He was also taken away by his former sparring partner Don Moore in May, but will now face Deji, brother of YouTube sensation KSI, in an event hosted by Global Titans Fight Series later this year.

Deji, who has 10.7 million subscribers to the online video platform, defeated fellow Yousef ‘Fousey’ Erakat last month via a third-round stoppage after losing his first three bouts.

Deji, brother of YouTuber KSI (left), has 10.7 million subscribers to the video streaming site

The 25-year-old previously lost by knockout to Jake Paul in 2018 and model Vinnie Hacker in 2021, while also losing via split decision to YouTuber Alex Wassabi in March.

At the moment it is unknown what the wallet will be for this fight, but Deji could expect a similar sum to Paul who made around £10 million from his fight with Mayweather in 2021, despite a winner of the fight never being confirmed. .

“Big thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity,” Deji said Monday.

“It is a privilege to headline this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. This is going to be fun!’

Mayweather fought Logan Paul in 2021, a fight that earned him around £72million

This is Mayweather’s fifth exhibition fight since he retired after beating UFC legend Conor McGregor in 2017 and there are no signs of slowing down.

Mayweather said: “I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai. Global Titans gives fans an unparalleled boxing match with a massive undercard.

“It’s an honor to be part of such an iconic event in an iconic city, and I want to thank the Global Titans team for reaching out to me and giving back so much to the sport I love.”