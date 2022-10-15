Floyd Mayweather dubs Claressa Shields ‘the female TBE’ and backs her to beat Savannah Marshall

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Floyd Mayweather has given Claressa Shields a huge message of support ahead of Saturday’s mega fight against Savannah Marshall at London’s O2 Arena.

The undefeated middleweight champion is backing his fellow Michigan fellow Shields to avenge the only loss of her career against hefty Briton Marshall.

The fight represents another milestone in women’s boxing as the first event will be crowned by two women at the O2, and the evening will be marked by an all-female card.

Floyd Mayweather backs Claressa Shields (L) to defeat Savannah Marshall on Saturday night

“I’d like to see Claressa,” Mayweather said. “She’s from Michigan like me, she’s from Michigan like me.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, we like to call her the female TBE (The Best Ever) in boxing.

“And this gives her a chance to make up for her first loss. She has only had one loss in her entire career.

Legend of the sport that Mayweather claimed to be ‘looking forward’ to Shields’ fight

“So I’m excited for her. And we work with the same trainer, Gerald Tucker.

“Gerald Tucker is from the Mayweather tutelage, the Mayweather school. So looking forward to seeing Claressa Shields this weekend.”

That loss to Shields came in an amateur clash with Marshall in 2012, before both women went on to become arguably the eminent fighters in the sport.

The Michigan-born fighter currently holds WBC, IBF and WBA middleweight titles, while Marshall holds the WBO belt.

Shields is the current resident of each of the WBC, IBF and WBA middleweight titles

And she took to Twitter to share her shock when she was tipped off by Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the greatest pound fighters of all time.

She wrote: ‘@FloydMayweather excited about my fight tomorrow!’

Marshall, of Hartlepool, County Durham, was previously promoted by Mayweather until retirement from Mayweather Promotions in 2017 after her first professional fight against Sydney LeBlanc in Las Vegas.