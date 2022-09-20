Flowers left in tribute to the Queen will be put on display before being turned to compost

<!–

The sea of ​​flowers left by mourners in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II will be taken to Green Park and Hyde Park before being turned into compost.

Since the Queen’s death was confirmed on Sept. 8, thousands of mourners have left floral arrangements in locations around the capital, including outside Buckingham Palace and along the Mall.

The Queen was eventually laid to rest with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at a private evening funeral service attended by close relatives in Windsor.

The royal family will observe seven days of mourning and are not expected to perform any official duties, having been under the gaze of the world for more than a week performing ceremonial duties following the Queen’s death.

As the mourning period draws to a close, the Royal Parks have said all floral arrangements will be moved to Green Park and Hyde Park so that visitors and enthusiasts can continue to view them.

The charity said all floral arrangements are expected to be removed from the parks within seven to 14 days of the funeral.

The staff will keep an eye on the flowers and remove the flowers that are deteriorating. Pictured: Green Park

Park staff are expected to keep an eye on the tributes throughout and if flowers have deteriorated they will be removed and taken to Hyde Park’s nursery for processing to prepare them for composting.

Labels and cards are separated from flowers and stored, Royal Parks says.

Once the floral tribute has been removed, they are taken to the Hyde Park nursery for processing to remove all remaining packaging, cards and labels and to separate plant material for composting at nearby Kensington Gardens.

This organically composted material will be used for shrubbery and landscaping projects in the Royal Parks.

Elsewhere, the government has issued guidelines for councils and places of worship, advising that floral tributes be removed from 9 a.m. today and flags should no longer be flown at half-mast.

Tributes left outside royal property are expected to continue throughout the royal family’s mourning period.

Kids across the country paid their respects with the teddy bears and sandwiches in a nod to the beautiful sketch filmed for Platinum Jubilee. Pictured: A tribute to Paddington in Edinburgh

Royal gardeners had the mammoth task of removing the plastic wrap from the laid flowers and were forced to urge members of the public not to leave Paddington Bear toys and marmalade sandwiches as tribute.

Paddingtons and marmalade sandwiches were left with the flowers after the Queen’s cartoon with Michael Bond’s beloved cartoon bear in June.

In the two-minute video, Paddington and the Queen are seen drinking tea at Buckingham Palace as the anniversary celebrations begin.

Paddington Bear hilariously defies royal etiquette by drinking straight from the teapot, crushing a cake and pulling a marmalade bun from his hat.

Queen Elizabeth took the opportunity to showcase her sense of humor by removing a sandwich from her bag that she is saving “for later.”

Yesterday, the state funeral for the late Queen at Westminster Abbey was attended by dignitaries, including hundreds of heads of state, and with London full of mourners, the event called for the Metropolitan Police’s largest policing operation.

Flowers and bouquets cover the royal hearse when the Queen arrived in Windsor yesterday

Pictured: A person holding a rose to throw while Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is being transported to Windsor

Among the 2,000-strong congregation at the abbey were foreign royalty, leading figures in British life and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury told the congregation that the outpouring of emotions for the Queen “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.”

Justin Welby described the Queen as someone who had touched “a multitude of lives” and was a “joyful” figure to many.

Crowds threw roses at the Queen’s coffin and cheered her one last time as she was taken back to Windsor Castle to be reunited with her beloved Prince Philip and her parents in the medieval splendor of St George’s Chapel.

In extraordinary and moving scenes, an estimated 2 million benefactors lined the streets to bid farewell to Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Elizabeth II, with a shower of bouquets greeting her hearse as it drove from West London to Berkshire.