Flowers, cards and Paddington Bears left for the Queen will be removed from Green Park by Shire horses

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Thousands of floral arrangements and Paddington Bears left in memory of the Queen in Green Park and Hyde Park have begun to be cleared.

Staff and volunteers from the Royal Parks charity watched the tributes being picked up and placed in carts pulled by two Shire horses.

They will be taken to the Leaf Pen in Kensington Gardens, where the flowers will be mixed with leaf litter and other green waste to be composted and turned into mulch.

The stuffed animals should be kept in a room in the parks until it is decided what to do with them.

All the flower compost is used for shrubs and trees that will be enjoyed by millions of visitors in the coming year.

Andrew Williams, Park Manager, Kensington Gardens, The Royal Parks, said: ‘The thousands of tributes left behind were a great feeling for the people who traveled from all over the country to pay their respects to the Queen and they have a peaceful atmosphere created. and beautiful garden frequented by so many.

Paddingtons and flowers were left in tribute to Her Majesty after her death at age 96, with hundreds of little bears left behind

Flowers were left in tribute to Her Majesty after her death at the age of 96 earlier this month, creating a memorable sight and decor

Staff and volunteers from the Royal Parks charity were seen to collect the tribute and they will be turned into compost

“We thought it appropriate to continue the story of the tribute by composting at our green waste facility here in Kensington Gardens, supporting new shoots of life and colorful blooms in the spring.

“The mulch generated from the organic matter will enrich the soil of the Royal Parks for years to come. The flowers will delight millions of visitors to the Royal Parks in the future and will enhance these incredible green spaces in London by providing a valuable habitat for invertebrates, including bees and butterflies.”

Paddington became an unlikely symbol of grief in the wake of Her Majesty’s death this month.

Hundreds of the furry blue sports figures of duffle coats were laid in the Queen’s honor at locations such as Green Park and Hyde Park.

Floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II are brought from Green Park London to Leaf Pen’s green composting facility in Kensington Gardens.

The compost made from the flowers is then used for landscaping projects and shubbers in the Royal Parks

There were so many that the organizers requested that only floral tributes be left, effectively banning the bears.

But the polite question fell on deaf ears and the Paddingtons kept coming, with many clearly visible and on site this morning.

The organizers have to make a tough decision as they are of obvious emotional value, but after at least a week in the elements, it seems unlikely they will be in a state to be given away.

Kids across the country paid their respects with the teddy bears and sandwiches in a nod to the beautiful sketch filmed in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Michael Bond’s beloved bear appeared in a comic strip with the Queen to celebrate her platinum anniversary in June.

In the two-minute video, Paddington and the Queen are seen drinking tea at Buckingham Palace as the anniversary celebrations begin.

Paddington Bear hilariously defies royal etiquette by drinking straight from the teapot, crushing a cake and pulling a marmalade bun from his hat.

Queen Elizabeth took the opportunity to showcase her sense of humor by removing a sandwich from her bag that she is saving “for later.”