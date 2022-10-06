Florida’s high schools share details of female athletes’ menstrual cycles with a third party

Female Florida high school athletes who are asked to report information about their periods and menstrual cycle on their annual physicals will now have their sensitive medical data released to a third party.

Florida’s school system has for decades required all student-athletes to fill out an extensive paper form with a doctor on an annual basis to ensure they are fit and healthy to play, but unlike other states, that information is shared with school administrators.

Female athletes are also asked to complete five questions—marked as optional—about their menstrual history.

But the digitization of the data collection process via third parties at some schools has raised concerns that students’ sensitive medical histories will be collected and shared without parental consent.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, abortion rights advocates are outraged that subpoenaed data could be used to prosecute female students if they terminate a pregnancy. Abortion in the state of Florida is illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The move has sparked outrage among parents, doctors and activists on both sides of the aisle, who believe that female students’ right to privacy – and control over their own bodies – could be compromised.

Some trans students fear the policy could be used to target trans students after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (pictured) signed a bill banning trans athletes from playing women’s sports

‘I don’t see why [school districts] need that access to that type of information,’ said Dr. Michael Haller, a pediatrician in Gainesville, Palm Beach Postadding that he has ‘very little reason to believe our government leadership’ to keep data provided to educational institutions private.

“Last time I checked, it wasn’t necessary to track your period to play sports,” California Congresswoman Sara Jacobs wrote on Twitter.

“This is a gross invasion of privacy with such high stakes given Florida’s 15-week abortion ban and no rape/incest exemptions.”

Florida Democratic candidate Pam Keith simply declared: ‘Police state for women’ in response to the news.

And women’s health expert Dr. Donnica Moore pointed out the fallacy in practice as countless factors can affect the menstrual cycle: Can someone explain the point of tracking periods in students in Florida… Tracking clandestine pregnancies? Do they know how common athlete’s amenorrhea is??? Or how the pill or hormonal coil can affect menstruation? How is this legal???’

Aktivate, a software company founded last year that calls itself a “platform that powers the scholastic sports community,” is one of the main third parties working with high schools across Florida to collect student data.

Nearly every school in Palm Beach County has partnered with Aktivate, and Broward, Hillsborough and Sarasota counties are also rolling out its software in some capacity, according to an investigation by the Palm Beach Post.

The company claims it keeps student data confidential and will not sell it to other third parties, but because Aktivate is not a healthcare provider, it is not bound by HIPPA privacy laws and would therefore be required to release data to authorities if subpoenaed.

Its privacy policy also says it may share student data ‘to work with third parties who conduct research or help us deliver and improve our products… and with affiliated educational companies’.

Politicians, doctors, parents and commentators took to social media to express concern over moves to share students’ private medical details, particularly information about female students’ menstrual cycles, with third parties

Examining a female athlete’s menstrual cycle and menstrual history can be helpful in identifying potential risk factors that may affect their long-term health and can be used to diagnose some conditions or diseases.

Meanwhile, some female athletes, such as former US Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens, are pushing for sports organizations and doctors to study menstruation in more detail, arguing that it can have a major impact on performance, energy levels, hormone production and injury recovery .

“Being able to focus more on women’s health, the recovery process, menstrual cycles, all the things that aren’t really studied in women’s athletes, I think is important,” Stephens said in a recent interview after the Women’s Tennis Association partnered with a U.S. healthcare company to provide better care to its athletes.

But several doctors who spoke to The Palm Beach Post agreed that such information should be kept between an athlete, their family and their doctor, with coaches simply informed of whether the athlete is able to play.

“I don’t think it was our intention for this information to be shared with anyone else,” one doctor said. “The bottom line for the coach is, “Are they ready or not?” The rest of the information is between the athlete and their family.”