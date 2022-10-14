Florida’s ban on ‘free’ sex changes upheld by federal judge

A ban on using government money to fund sex reassignment in Florida has been upheld by a federal judge.

The state introduced a rule in August that blocks the jointly funded state and federal Medicaid program from covering the cost of gender-affirming care, including hormone therapy or surgery.

Prior to the change, low-income patients covered by the Medicaid program could receive subsidized services that would otherwise cost thousands of dollars out of pocket.

A coalition of trans rights groups has filed a lawsuit against Florida over the ban, claiming the treatments are “medically necessary, safe and effective.”

But US District Judge Robert Hinkle said there was “nothing wrong with the state that they will approve treatment for this and not for that.”

This map shows the proportion of the population that identifies as transgender by state. Those with the darkest color have nearly one percent of their population in this category

The above map shows the population of transgender adults and children across America in 2020, according to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles. The estimate for children aged 13 to 17 has doubled since 2017. It shows that the highest population is in southern states, followed by those along the eastern coast

He said the trans rights groups had failed to demonstrate that the rule would cause “irreparable harm” if not blocked by the court.

Florida is one of 10 states that have banned transgender care from being covered by Medicaid — which is jointly funded by the federal government and states.

About five million Floridians — nearly a quarter of the state’s residents — rely on taxpayer-funded Medicaid for timely, affordable health care. More than half of children in the state are covered by Medicaid.

Proponents estimate that approximately 9,000 transgender Floridians obtain their gender-affirming services through Medicaid.

There is growing concern about the long-term effects of irreversible hormone drugs and sex reassignment surgery, especially when it comes to children.

Gender transition surgery in children should be used as a last resort, but the procedures are becoming more common as more young people identify as trans.

Gender-affirming care in children more often consists of various hormone therapies, social transition and behavioral therapy.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of four people, alleged that the state violated parts of the constitutional equal protection clause and the anti-discrimination provisions in Obamacare and the Medicaid Act.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of August Dekker, Brit Rothstein and two 12-year-old children – Susan, a transgender girl, and KF, a transgender boy.

Mr. Rothstein was due to undergo gender-confirming surgery in December as part of Florida’s Medicaid program.

He was told that his breast surgery had now been canceled, but his lawyer told the judge that a patient who received advance clearance for surgery was an exception to the rule.

Judge Hinkle said he would keep that in mind when the ruling is handed down in the near future.

Three state witnesses testified at the hearing on Wednesday, including Yaakov Sheinfeld, whose 18-year-old daughter began to change after her therapist suggested it.

The therapist said her depression, anxiety, and gender dysphoria could be treated with hormones.

Gender dysphoria is the emotional distress resulting from a mismatch between gender identity and biological sex.

Sheinfeld said his daughter’s depression and anxiety never went away, even after she had gender-confirming surgery.

She later died of a drug overdose.

Her father said, “All I know is that the system – the world, the internet, her friends – informed her to make this journey. And now she’s dead.’

The number of children with gender dysphoria has exploded in recent years, leading to the use of powerful drugs that block puberty.

About 300,000 children between the ages of 13 and 17 (1.4 percent) in the US identify as transgender, according to the most recent estimates from 2020.

That’s double the number estimated to be transgender in 2017 in an earlier report by the same researchers, though they used different estimates.

Connecticut and New York saw the number of children identifying as transgender in their states nearly quadruple in the past three years. Populations declined only in West Virginia, Tennessee, and New Jersey.

Children ages 13 to 17 are more than four times more likely to identify as transgender (1.4 percent) than adults over 65 (0.3 percent).

Some say the rise comes from an increased awareness of gender dysphoria and an increase in acceptance in society.

However, many believe that children’s impressionable minds are easily affected by “trends” and “phases” among peers and that children are not ready to make irreversible decisions about their gender.

Although there are no official national estimates, many more children are receiving gender-affirming care at an increasingly younger age. Treatment often involves powerful and life-changing drugs that block puberty and the release of important developmental hormones.