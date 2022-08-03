Florida woman suffers ‘immediate paralysis’ after leaping into shallow water

A Florida woman suffered “immediate paralysis” after jumping into shallow water over the weekend.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that a woman jumped her feet first from an anchored pontoon into “very shallow water” in Choctawhatchee Bay near the seawall.

She immediately lost feeling in her lower extremities, authorities say, but remained alert and conscious.

In the end, sheriff’s officers and a Fort Walton police officer were able to pull her ashore in a large float and the woman was taken to a local hospital.

The identity of the woman has not been released, but on Facebook, Denise Leach identified the victim as her daughter, and another user tagged a woman named Kayla Leach and told her she made the news.

Denise said in her commentary that her daughter has since regained control of her legs.

“Update for everyone, the good news is that the paralysis was only temporary and she can use her legs again,” Denise responded to the Sheriff’s Office message Monday.

“She is recovering in hospital and should be fine in time,” she wrote, thanking the officers who had come to rescue her daughter.

“Special love and thanks to the FWB officer, who is her brother by the way,” Denise added. “Thanks too for all the prayers and get well wishes from all of you who don’t even know who she is.”

DailyMail.com has contacted the Leaches and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

It remains unclear what immediately left the woman paralyzed, but experts have suggested she may have injured her spinal cord during the jump.

According to the Oregon Health and Science University, each disc of the spine is “like a jelly donut, with a soft center (core) and a tough outer shell (capsule).”

It is therefore possible that the woman suffered from a hernia, where the capsule tears or breaks and the core squeezes out.

Hernias can irritate the spinal cord or nearby nerves, compressing the spinal cord and causing weakness or numbness in the arms or legs.

An injury can cause a hernia and the associated loss of sensation ‘even very suddenly’, according to Johns Hopkins University.