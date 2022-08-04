Florida woman is arrested for committing sex acts with her dog while her former lover filmed it

A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having sex with her dog, while her ex-boyfriend is being charged with filming everything on camera and storing it on a hard drive, local authorities said.

Christina Calello, 36, was “willingly engaged in sexual activity with the dog” several times over the course of nearly eight years, according to an arrest report shared by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Geoffrey Springer, 39, who once dated Calello, was also arrested after he “recorded the sexual activity and put it on a flash drive.”

The dog was seized by officers from the ex-couple and taken to a local animal hospital for routine examination.

The breed has not been disclosed, although police said it suffered no visible injuries.

Calello and Springer were arrested and charged with sexual activity with animals.

Christina Calello, 36, who lives in Safety Harbor, Florida, was arrested Tuesday and charged with having sexual encounters with her dog over the course of eight years. She posted $5,000 bail to be released from Pinellas County Jail

Calello’s ex-boyfriend, Geoffrey Springer, 39, filmed the sexual encounters before putting them on a USB stick. He was released from Pinellas County Jail on his own admission

They were subsequently committed to the Pinellas County Jail. Since then, Calello, who is from New Jersey but lives in Safety Harbor, was released after paying $5,000 bail, according to county jail records.

Further prison records show that in May Calello was arrested and charged with household battery.

Springer, who has no previous arrests, was released without bail and on his own admission. No court date for the couple has been released on Thursday.

Bestiality is considered a first-degree felony in the Sunshine State and penalties include imprisonment for up to one year. Violators also usually pay a $1,000 fine, according to law firm Muscala Law.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Pinellas County Sherriff’s Office for comment during the investigation.

Bestiality is illegal in most places in the United States, except in four states: Wyoming, New Mexico, Hawaii, and West Virginia, where there are no explicit laws against sexual activity with an animal.

Instead, it is considered animal cruelty.

There are no reliable statistics on people who engage in bestiality, but research shows that “classic studies indicate that 5 to 8 percent of men practice bestiality, while 3 to 4 percent of women do,” according to The Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice and Criminology.