Florida woman, 77, is attacked by 7ft alligator as she stood near pond in gated community

An alligator in a gated Florida community on Saturday bit a 77-year-old woman while standing by a pond.

Authorities captured the 7-foot, 10-inch alligator responsible for the attack, CBS News reported.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it had received reports that a woman had been bitten by an alligator in Bradenton around 6 p.m.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS also attended the scene.

A stock photo of an American alligator is pictured: An alligator in a gated Florida community bit a 77-year-old woman on Saturday while standing by a pond

Rescuers were able to capture the alligator when they arrived.

Officials said they are confident they have removed the correct alligator from the area, FWC said in the statement.

Emergency services took the woman to hospital where her injuries were treated.

She was still under medical evaluation Monday, the agency said.

It comes less than a month after a Florida zookeeper had his hand bitten off during a routine interaction with one of his own alligators.

Greg Graziani, wildlife director of Florida Gator Gardens in Venus and a 46-year-old alligator veteran, was bitten in the hand on Aug. 17.

Graziani said he used his hand under the alligator’s jaw to give it a command.

The wind blew a leaf between itself and the beast, he said, breaking the vital eye contact that prompted the predator to lunge forward and bite it.

The hand was amputated below the elbow to spare his forearm and reroute the nerves to preserve the possibility of prosthetics.

A woman was also killed in an apparent alligator attack in a gated community in South Carolina last month.