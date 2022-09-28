Florida, USF, UCF and South Carolina reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian as NFL waits

Three Sunshine State universities took steps Tuesday to save home football games as Hurricane Ian approached, while the NFL hopes Sunday’s Buccaneers-Chiefs game in Tampa can go ahead as scheduled.

Florida moved the game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday. Central Florida did the same with their game against SMU. South Florida moved Saturday’s game against East Carolina from Tampa, Florida to Boca Raton.

Although South Carolina is a safer distance from the big storm, the Gamecocks couldn’t wait to make a decision about their game against South Carolina State. Those schools are now playing Thursday night, two days ahead of schedule and at least a day before Ian reaches the area.

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) searches for a receiver during the game between the South Florida Bulls and the Florida Gators on September 17

Fort Myers Beach ahead of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will spend the week practicing in Miami, but still hope to host the visiting Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night

Stetson canceled his home game against San Diego scheduled for Saturday in the Pioneer Football League.

23 Florida State and 22nd-ranked Wake Forest, meanwhile, are “keeping a close eye on the storm” as they expect to play as scheduled in Tallahassee.

“We remain confident that we can safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at the scheduled kick-off time,” FSU sports director Michael Alford said on Wednesday.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson was cautiously optimistic.

“It’s one of those deals where you definitely hope the ACC office makes the right decision,” Clawson said. “And if they don’t do it, we will. We’re not going to travel there and endanger anyone. …Obviously this is in the hands of the league and the state of Florida. We hope they make the right decision. But if we feel like our players are going down there, we don’t go.”

The storm is expected to hit the state’s southwest coast on Wednesday. It tore into western Cuba on Tuesday like a major hurricane, and nothing stopped it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before reaching Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it plunges ashore on Wednesday.

In this NOAA handout image taken by the GOES satellite at 13:26 UTC, Hurricane Ian is headed toward Florida on Wednesday. The storm is expected to hit the state’s southwest coast on Wednesday. It tore into western Cuba on Tuesday like a major hurricane, and nothing stopped it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before reaching Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashed ashore on Wednesday.

Universities across the state closed campuses for the week. But football is big business and for many a much-needed source of income. Playing the cross-country game in Florida guarantees Eastern Washington $750,000, a significant payday for a school with an athletic budget of about $17.5 million.

South Carolina State also relies on its South Carolina paycheck game.

“There’s no perfect plan, but we’re trying to put together the best for our team right now,” said South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.

The Gamecocks last moved a game due to weather in 2016 and played a scheduled game on Saturday.

The NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved their soccer operations to the Miami area on Tuesday in preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens beginning Wednesday. So far, there has been no change to the game, which is scheduled for Sunday night at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“We’re not talking about potential (relocation) locations,” the NFL said in a statement on Wednesday. “We continue to monitor the storm and are in constant communication with the clubs and local authorities. The decision could not be made until Friday.’

The dolphins play in Cincinnati on Thursday night. They have changed their travel plans for Wednesday, departing a few hours earlier than originally planned, pending severe weather.

Also in Tampa, the Rays have other concerns than getting an AL wildcard. As they opened a three-game run in Cleveland, players and coaches kept an eye out for the approaching hurricane. The Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg was last directly hit by a hurricane in 1921.

“Watching the news, looking at the computer,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I know the Bay Area has been pretty lucky for many, many years, but when I think of everyone there and hopefully the people have done a good job of preparing and wherever it goes, it doesn’t hit that hard.” as the speculation.’

Meanwhile, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning has postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home against Carolina on Wednesday and against Nashville on Thursday.

Orlando Magic of the NBA called off training on what would have been their second training camp on Wednesday, saying their plans for Thursday were uncertain. Forecasters say Orlando — in the central part of the state — could see flooding and, at the very least, tropical storm conditions as Ian approaches the coast.