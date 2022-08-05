Florida thieves steal over $100K in high-end jewelry at mall 

Three thieves with hammers were caught on camera on Aug. 2 stealing high-value jewelry worth $100,000 at a Florida mall.

The masked suspects in black hoodies arrived with hammers at the Diamond Galleria at Citrus Park Town Center after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance footage captured the scene as the robbers smashed display cases of luxury watches at the front of the store while a bystander appears to be walking through the store.

The suspects can be seen in the video walking into the store to break more displays before rushing out the employee entrance they had previously rushed through and hoping in a 2022-22 silver Nissan Murano, according to police.

Police are also looking for the driver of the vehicle, the fourth suspect in the investigation. No arrests have been made.

“These suspects are on camera and video, so it’s only a matter of time before they are caught for the crimes they committed today,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

There were no injuries in the smash-and-grab.

The Diamond Galleria was not immediately available for comment.

The August 2 incident mocked a similar smash-and-grab incident in California reported in January after horrific footage showed a group of thugs with hammers stealing more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from a shopping center.

Nine thieves in masks and hoodies seized gold necklaces and other valuables from the Heart of Gold jewelry store in San Jose.

Amid the robbery, Eric Orozco, the store owner, urged the state to introduce tougher penalties for state criminals.

Pictured: A group of men use sledgehammers to try to break open a jewelry display case during a January 3 robbery in San Jose, California

Then, in early July, a trio robbed a Zales jewelry store at the Queens Center shopping mall in New York City.

Just before 7 p.m., two men and a woman, believed to be in their mid-twenties, were seen walking into the store.

The men managed to get their hands on $111,175 worth of jewelry, police said.

After stealing the jewelry, the trio fled the mall in an unknown direction.

The three suspects in the Zales Jewelry store robbery are seen entering the mall, both men in white caps and the woman in a white shirt and jeans

The series of smash-and-grabs has made headlines in recent years, prompting the US Chamber of Commerce in March to urge lawmakers to take action to crack down on the criminal activity.

The company wrote a letter to Congress urging them to “pass laws to stop the sale of stolen goods in online marketplaces.”

The letter quoted a survey of small businesses claiming that 54% of owners experienced an increase in shoplifting by 2021. Meanwhile, a National Retail Federation survey found that major retailers will suffer an average of more than $700,000 per $1 billion in sales in 2020 — an increase of more than 50 percent over the past five years.

“Some retailers have been forced to close locations in response to rampant theft,” the letter says, citing that 25% of small businesses say they are raising prices to combat shoplifting.

In addition to urging lawmakers to stop selling stolen goods online, business owners also sought an update to the “definition of organized retail crime and increasing criminal penalties.”