Florida teenagers arrested after drag racing at 120mph caused death of 16-year-old passenger 

Two Florida teens are arrested for drag racing cars traveling at 120 miles per hour before a 16-year-old passenger is thrown from the vehicle and dies.

Austin Lewis, 17, and Kristopher Trenker, 19, were racing down Adamo Drive near 50th Street in Tampa when Lewis swerved to avoid a passing vehicle.

Payton Fordyce, 16, was in the back seat of Lewis’s car when it hit a concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to roll over several times. Fox news report.

As the car continued to overturn, Fordyce, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially thrown from the vehicle, police said. He died on the spot from his injuries.

After being arrested with a blood alcohol level of 0.08, Lewis was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter.

Trenker, who was driving alone in the opposite vehicle, is charged with manslaughter, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Fordyce’s mother, Brittany Bunnell, expressed her pain when the family lost its youngest child and only son.

“I just want everyone and these kids to know it’s not okay,” Bunnell told Fox 13.

“When you’re driving with someone else’s life in your hands, that has to be taken seriously, and this was just so pointless.

“He was the man of our family. We don’t have anyone else now. He was the only one, so it’s just kind of devastating that he was the only boy we had and he was taken away from us.”

He is survived by two older sisters and his mother, Bunnell.

Lexus Fordyce (left), one of Payton’s two older sisters, took to Facebook to commemorate her youngest brother

Bunnell spoke out against the dangers of street racing and drink-driving after the death of her son

A precedent was set by a Tampa judge in 2018 after a similar crash in a drag race killed a mother and her child, sentenced a teen to 24 years in prison.

“It’s a very pointless act, and these kids should understand the seriousness of racing and speeding without a seat belt,” she said.

“Even my son didn’t have a seat belt and I don’t understand why not.”