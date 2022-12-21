Florida teen ‘beat mother with frying pan after she asked him to clean his room’

He told police he punched and stabbed his mother because he was angry that she kept telling him to clean his room

A Florida teen is accused of hitting his mother with a frying pan and stabbing her multiple times for bothering him to clean his room.

Tobias “Toby” Jacob Brewer, 17, was arrested around 3 a.m. on November 30 after “attacking” his mother, Carol Gray, 69, by hitting her with the pan “until the handle of the skillet broke” and stabbed her with a knife. pocketknife before she stole her car keys and money.

Brewer then took off in a black Kia Rio and was chased by police until he crashed. He told investigators he was angry with his mother for repeatedly telling him to clean his room.

“The suspect said that he doesn’t like cleaning his room and that he was tired of the victim (his mother) constantly nagging about it,” said Brewer’s arrest report, obtained by Fox news is reading.

He has been charged with attempted murder, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Brewer had planned to shoot his mother and had texted his friend, who has autism, to bring him a gun.

The friend did not bring the gun, offering a knife instead. The friend’s knife was not used in the crime.

Gray was left in critical condition when Brewer fled in her car with his boyfriend and girlfriend.

The friend’s mother filed a police report when her son told her that Brewer killed his mother, the news outlet said. A witness said they heard banging coming from Brewer’s house.

Gray was found by police on the floor near the laundry room of her home with the bloody skillet handle and knife nearby.

As she clung to life, she could say to the police, “Toby did this.”

“The victim was covered in blood and had multiple stab wounds on her body,” a statement of probable cause obtained by Law & Crime read.

Gray, who was airlifted to hospital, also had “blunt force trauma to the face and to the back of her head,” and her nose was “almost completely detached.”

The police were able to track him with Gray’s cell phone.

Brewer was arrested after leading police through a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed on US 1.

The teen immediately confessed to his crimes when questioned.

“He admitted to stabbing the victim several times with a pocket knife he carries,” the arrest report reads.

Brewer is on trial as an adult and will appear in court on January 11.