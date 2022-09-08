Florida teacher is arrested after ‘twerking’ against 18-year-old boy at prom

A Florida teacher was arrested and fired from a $7,000-a-year Christian private school after she provoked an 18-year-old boy to prom and pressured him to drink.

Julie Hoover, 39, was arrested Sept. 6 after she allegedly put an alcoholic drink straw in a teen’s mouth and danced to him, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Hoover was attending the prom at the Point of Grace Christian School on April 8 when a student accused her of dancing to him.

In a press release, the student said that “every time he got on or even near the dance floor, Julie Hoover would come to the dance floor and start ‘twerking’ on him (rubbing her bum on him).”

Other students urged her to stop.

A school official confirmed to investigators that alcohol was hidden at the dance party for staff to consume after the students left, WCTV News reported.

The former teacher faces two charges for providing alcohol to a minor and engaging in inappropriate behavior with a student.

Hoover was arrested earlier in June for sexting with an 18-year-old senior. It is not clear whether the same senior is involved in the two incidents.

Point of Grace Christian School did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com for a comment.

An anonymous school official commented on Hoover’s initial arrest, but did not provide details about the charges against the former teacher.

‘Mrs. Hoover is a former teacher at Point of Grace Christian,” a school official told WCTV. “We are not giving any further information about her employment or departure from our school.

“The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has informed us of the charges against Ms. Hoover and we have cooperated with the investigation. Out of respect for justice, we are not making any further comment at this time.’

Hoover’s first arrest on June 8 was after the mother of an 18-year-old reported to police that her son had explicit messages on his phone from the teacher.

The mother claimed Hoover tried to lure the teen into her home while her husband was away.

At the time the messages were sent in March and April, the student was enrolled in a few classes Hoover was teaching.

She was released the day after her first arrest on $15,000 bail, according to… WCTV News.

The school said Hoover was fired and they are aware of the allegations

Hoover is a graduate of St. Leo University in Florida and had an extensive history of her past and current work on her LinkedIn before deleting her account.

According to People.com, she had been a math teacher at the Christian school since 2018. Hoover previously worked with the Boys & Girls Clubs and as a finance director.

Similarly, in the sunny state of Florida, Hayley Close-Hallmark, a high school teacher was arrested in February and April 2021 for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student in her classroom and for having sexual encounters with a minor at a school dance competition. .

Close-Hallmark, 35, was a history teacher and coach at Ruckel Middle School in Niceville, Florida.

Hayley Close-Hallmark’s mugshot from February when she was arrested for alleged relationship

She suspended her teaching job without pay and pleaded not guilty to her charges.

The former teacher is said to have had “numerous” sexual encounters with her victim when she helped Close-Hallmark coach the school’s girls’ soccer team. The victim was in ninth grade at the time.

They would text each other during the 2017-18 school year, which evolved into sexting with each other.

When the victim moved to high school in August 2018, the relationship is said to have become physical.

Sexual encounters allegedly occurred in Close-Hallmark’s classroom, as well as at both Close-Hallmark’s and the victim’s homes.

The relationship is said to have lasted two years before ending in August 2020, when the victim was 17 years old.