Florida teacher fired after showing kids penis-shaped gum wrapper

Herring, who is being represented by the Broward Teachers Union, she has worked as a teacher in the district since 2007 and her salary this year was $52,069, the Sun Sentinel reported.

“There is no cause for termination of Defendant’s employment by the Broward County School Board,” the petition states.

According to the complaint that led to Herring’s firing, the allegations of inappropriate behavior are from the 2021-2022 school year.

“Students reported that Herring showed the class a penis-shaped gum wrapper that he said had been given to him by a student from a previous class who left it on his desk,” the district’s complaint states. .

One student told district investigators that “there was an incident where she showed us a male private part made out of gum wrapper, saying it was a gift from one of her freshmen and she didn’t want to throw it away because he was ‘so generous’.

Another provided a statement detailing their discomfort with the way Herring reportedly spoke about black people.

“When the school year started, she kept talking about blacks,” the student said. ‘How her family is racist and when they came to Miami/Broward they told her there were “too many black people.”

In another case, students said Herring became upset when a student interrupted a conversation he was having with another student, according to the complaint. so she ‘He stood in a corner of the room with his back to the class, repeatedly saying, “Tell me when you’re done, tell me when you’re done.”

“Once the student said she was finished, Herring returned to the front of the classroom,” according to the complaint.

“Herring has continually failed to use professional judgment and maintain professionalism with students, staff, and stakeholders,” the district’s complaint states.

Records detailed in the Sun Sentinel show that Herring previously received a three-day suspension in 2019 for excessive absenteeism, failure to attend faculty and department meetings, and failure to comply with Code Red lockout procedures.