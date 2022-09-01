Florida sues FDA amid claims it is stalling plans to import prescription drugs from Canada 

Florida has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and one of its affiliates, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), over the state’s plan to import prescription drugs from Canada by regulators. was stopped.

Gov Ron DeSantis, a Republican firefighter who has held the office since 2019, announced the lawsuit Wednesday. In 2019, the Republican-led state legislature passed a law that would allow imports of prescription drugs from Canada — a move that would save Floridians an estimated $150 million a year.

Because prescriptions are controlled substances, the plan required FDA approval. The lawsuit says the agency asked for minor clarifications in an effort to “walk around” on approval, claiming it is in an effort to protect drug companies.

Florida officials are asking a federal court to force the FDA and HHS to decide whether to accept the state’s import plan.

The high cost of prescription drugs in America has become one of the country’s top political problems in recent years. Both Democrats and Republicans have campaigned to cut costs, and the likes of DeSantis, Joe Biden and senators in the aisle have all made efforts to highlight the higher prices paid by Americans than their peers in the rest of the world. .

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis (pictured) announced Wednesday that his state is suing the FDA to force the agency to make a decision on the 2019 law allowing the importation of prescription drugs. Plans to import drugs must first be approved by the FDA

Prescription drug prices have become a hot political topic in the United States, and Democrats and Republicans alike have made it a point to highlight solutions to lower prices (file photo)

“Florida has been poised to deliver cheaper prescription drugs to those who need them for nearly two years now,” DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday.

“The Biden administration’s lack of transparency during the approval process and failure to provide data on the import proposal is costing Floridians across the board facing rising prices due to inflation.”

The landmark law would make Florida the first state to import prescription drugs from another country.

Hepatitis drug named most expensive in US with one prescription of 84 pills costing $30,000 Americans pay more than anyone else for prescription drugs, a new report shows, with a single prescription of one hepatitis drug costing nearly $30,000 for an uninsured person, a new report finds. A report published this month by Nice Rx shows that Americans spend about $1,011 per person each year, more than 25 percent more than the nearest country, with the cost of many drugs doubling in the past decade.” The most expensive drugs in the report were Harvoni, a hepatitis C drug produced by pharma giant Gilead, for which the average prescription costs $29,238 before insurance adjustments, and Stelara, a psoriasis drug developed by J&J, a 19,607. One report states that Harvoni’s production costs $2 per pill, of which there are usually about 84 in a single course, meaning the price averages about 175-fold, according to the Nice Rx report. The drug whose price was raised the most was Humulin, an insulin manufactured by Eli Lilly, whose price has risen by a staggering 1,070 percent in the past decade — making it one of four diabetes drugs to increase the price in the past ten years. year has at least doubled.

However, the FDA heavily regulates many of these drugs and has strict guidelines for their distribution.

Drugs imported from Canada must still meet agency requirements to be used in the United States.

A vast majority of drugs used in the US under current FDA standards are already manufactured abroad.

The Florida comes as part of a two-pronged, national effort to lower the price of prescription drugs in the United States.

Insulin, in particular, has become a poster for drug prices spiraling out of control in the US

President Joe Biden has been in favor of a $35 per month federal cap on insulin prices, noting the high prices Americans face during his State of the Union address earlier this year.

“One in 10 Americans has diabetes,” Biden said, before telling the story of a Virginia teen he met whose family was struggling to afford his insulin medication.

Drug companies will still do very well [with a price cap]. And while we’re at it, Medicare is getting lower prices for prescription drugs, like the VA is already doing.”

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, Americans pay ten times more per vial of insulin than residents of developed countries.

The high prices are responsible for many preventable deaths, and for some Americans who participate in the dangerous practice of “insulin rationing,” where a person takes smaller doses than they need each day — or even skips several days — in an effort to make sure that each vial lasts longer.

“It’s just ridiculous — more than ridiculous — that Americans with diabetes sometimes pay upwards of $600 just for a 40-day supply of insulin,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, also a Democrat, earlier this year.

Some Republicans, such as Louisiana’s John Kennedy, have also expressed support for insulin price caps.

Both red and blue states, such as Maine, New York, Utah and West Virginia, have also adopted insulin price caps in recent months.

However, many of these limits only apply to Americans with health insurance because it passes on the high cost of the customer’s drug to the insurer.

Someone who does not have health insurance – about 28 million people – will still have to pay the costs out of pocket.