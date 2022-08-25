Florida stepdad handed life sentences for torturing boy, 11, who was saved by waitress

A Florida man received multiple life sentences for torturing his 11-year-old stepson, who was famously rescued last year after a waitress secretly showed the boy a sign asking if he needed help.

Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, was convicted in June of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child abuse with a weapon, child neglect and false imprisonment, and was convicted on Wednesday.

An Orlando judge gave Wilson the maximum sentence on each charge, which amounts to four life sentences according to… News 6.

“You have failed utterly not only in the role of a parent, but simply as a human being,” Judge Wayne C. Wooten said during sentencing last week. ​able, though candid, to impose in many ways that I feel it is not what you thoroughly and richly deserve.’

The boy’s biological mother, Kristen Swann, said she knew the abuse took place and is also charged with neglect. At a hearing last week, a judge accepted her plea and scheduled her September 16 sentencing.

Flavane Carvalho, the waitress who saved the boy by showing him a sign that read ‘Do you need help? Okay,’ she said, pleased with the conviction.

“I feel relieved and with a sense of justice grateful that he got what he deserved,” Cavalho told DailyMail.com: “I also feel happy because the best thing is that the boy is now living a healthy life, protected and lots of love.” gets. , affection, care and respect.’

Cavalho said the boy has been reunited with his biological father.

The rescue made headlines when Wilson and his family were at the Mrs. Potato Head in Orlando, but did not order food for the boy.

Wilson told Carvalho that the boy would eat at home, but she noticed that the boy had bruises on his face and arms.

“I saw that he had a big scratch between his eyebrows,” said Carvalho at a press conference in 2021. “A few minutes later I noticed a bruise on the side of his eye. So I sensed that something was very wrong.’

After holding the first sign behind Wilson and out of his sight, the boy initially indicated he was fine, but on a second attempt, he nodded yes.

“I wrote another sign asking if he needs help. And then he nodded, yes,” said Carvalho. Carvalho then consulted with her manager, who agreed that she should call the police.

In audio released by the police of her call, Carvalho said: ‘I’m super concerned and I don’t know what to do, can you give me some advice? What can I do?

“The boy has bruises and he’s not eating. The others are eating.’

When officers arrived, they interviewed the parents and the child, who reportedly shrank in pain when asked to roll up the sleeves of his sweatshirt, exposing bruises on his arms.

After police arrived, the boy was taken to hospital and doctors discovered he was 20 pounds underweight and had extensive bruises covering most of his body.

According to police, the boy’s parents subjected him to various forms of abuse, including forcing him to plank for 30 minutes and beating him if he failed.

At a press conference, a police spokesperson said: “What this child went through, it was torture.

“When you see what that 11-year-old went through, it shocks your soul.”

The boy told police that straps were tied around his ankles and neck and that he was once hung upside down from a door.

He said he was hit with a wooden broom and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly. He also said that as a punishment he was not allowed to eat regularly.

After his rescue, the boy was taken into custody by the Florida Department of Children and Families, along with his four-year-old sister who appeared to be unharmed.

Judge Wayne C. Wooten told Wilson he felt his crime deserved a far greater punishment than the law could impose

“If Mrs. Carvalho hadn’t said anything when she saw it, that little boy probably wouldn’t be with us much longer,” Special Forces Detective Erin Lawler said.

Carvalho has since become an outspoken advocate for child abuse prevention.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, she advocated that anyone who sees something they believe could be abuse should speak up.