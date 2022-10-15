Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who illegally entered the country to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The flights would be a follow-up to the September 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard who transported 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants to the island of Massachusetts, where former President Barack Obama owns a mansion. Local officials were not told in advance that the migrants were coming.

Governor Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for the flights as part of a campaign to draw attention to what he has called the Biden administration’s failed border policy. He joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the tactic of sending migrants into Democratic strongholds without warning.

The two additional sets of flights were originally scheduled for some time before October 3, but were apparently canceled or postponed. The contractor hired by Florida later extended the period for the trips to Dec. 1, according to memos released by the State Department of Transportation.

Hired to organize the flights, Vertol Systems Company of Destin, Florida, sent an employee to the state capital of Tallahassee to collect a paper copy of a $950,000 check after the state failed to receive paperwork for a direct deposit into the company’s account , according to the documents.

Vertol owner James Montgomerie did not answer a phone call and email asking for comments on the flight plans. The DeSantis office did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Earlier this year, the legislature approved a $12 million budget to illegally move people in the country from Florida to another location. The money came from interest earned from federal funds given to Florida under the US bailout plan. While the migrant flights originated in Texas, the charter plane carrying them made a stop in Florida. DeSantis has said the intent of the migrants was to come to Florida.

The documents released Friday did not provide details on how migrants were recruited in San Antonio for the Martha Vineyard flights, nor who was hired to run that part of the operation.

Also Friday, a Texas sheriff said the 49 migrants flew over Martha’s Vineyard last month to… victims of crime, a move that allows them to apply for special visas to stay in the United States. The sheriff said: an investigation is opened.

The Martha’s Vineyard flight has also been turned off lawsuits Florida accused of lying to the migrants to get them to agree to the flights.

