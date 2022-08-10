Florida Sheriff Promises to Give Tactical Gear and Assault Rifles to ALL Officers at School in Video

<!–

A Florida sheriff recorded a message welcoming children back to school with a promise that the officers would be armed and ready for possible mass shootings in their presence.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced in a Facebook video on Tuesday that school officers will be both armed with large guns and wearing “tactical” uniforms on campus.

Standing in front of a green screen with his badge and quotes from both himself and Sun Tzu, he vows to go there by any means necessary to keep the students safe.

Ivey says emphatically to any would-be shooter, “You don’t come into our schools and kill our kids. I firmly believe that if you don’t answer violence with violence, you will be killed with violence.’

The entire clip is supported by a screen displaying a Sun Tzu quote: ‘Every battle is won or lost before it ever fight!!’ This is technically apocryphal as the quote is basically ‘Every battle is won before it’s ever fought’.

One of the alternating quotes during Ivey’s video was “It Takes A Community To Protect A Community!!”

At other times, the quote is replaced with, ‘It takes a community to protect a community!’, and also, ‘Our children and teachers will be protected at all costs!’ and ‘You don’t enter our schools and don’t kill our children!’

The announcement was intended to reassure students and parents after a school year that ended with the massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

In the past, the county forced deputies to keep larger guns in their vehicles unless there was an emergency.

Anticipating questions about long-arms officers in schools, Ivey said, “My answer to that was simple. When was the last time you heard about someone shelling an Israeli airport? You don’t. And the reason for that is that they are better prepared.’

The sheriff claims the new protocol will be more effective: “This new-style uniform and tactical readiness gives our team members the advantage and ability to immediately deal with the threat with the level of power needed to eliminate the shooter and save the lives of the shooter.” innocent teachers and children’.

The sheriff, who has been on duty since 2012 and has been in law enforcement for three decades, cited the lack of preparedness for the Uvalde shooting that has sparked outrage at local and national levels.

Ivey wants Brevard County schools to be “hard targets” and show officers serving on school grounds are “meaningful.”

A North Carolina county also previously announced that they would have AR-15s in schools this year.

Madison County Schools are bolstering campus security for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year by working with Madison County Sheriff’s Buddy Harwood to install heavy weaponry that can be deployed in the event of a hostile intruder.

“We were able to put an AR-15 rifle and a safe in all our schools in the county,” Harwood continued. “We also have burglary tools to enter those vaults. We have extra magazines of ammunition in those vaults.’

There have been 27 school shootings so far this year.

Maddison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood cited the importance of self-defense against active gunmen and the shortcomings in local authorities’ response to the Uvalde shooting as reasons for the introduction of the new security measures on school campuses

The Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary was the deadliest school shooting in the past decade. In 2012, a gunman in Connecticut opened fire, killing 26 people, 20 of whom were children as young as 6 years old at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The total death toll in May also surpassed that in the 2018 attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people.

The ‘AR-15’ is also the name of the much-maligned semi-automatic rifle used in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, May’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. .