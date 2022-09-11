Florida sex trafficking sting nabs 160 people – including deputy police chief and Disney workers 

A massive sting of sex trafficking in Florida has led to the arrest of 160 people, including two Disney employees, multiple teachers and a deputy Georgia police chief.

During the week-long operation “Operation Fall Haul II,” investigators discovered at least two trafficking victims, and there could be more, the Polk County Police Department said Friday.

Among the 160 accused, who reportedly responded to online ads and agreed to meet up for sex, was 49-year-old Jason DiPrima, who was then the deputy chief of the Cartersville, Georgia Police Department.

DiPrima has since resigned from his position after the department placed him on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a press release.

The operation resulted in 52 felony charges and 216 felony charges against the accused, including some who work in the school system.

High school IT expert Cameron Burke of Ocoee, Florida, was also caught in the sting for recruiting a prostitute. Others included John Layton, a physical education teacher in Orange County, Carlos Gonzales, a math teacher in Osceola County, and two Disney employees.

Jason DiPrima, 49, deputy chief of police for Cartersville, Georgia, was named as one of 160 people arrested as part of the week-long sting.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd also named a 24-year-old correctional officer, a two-year employee of the Lake Correctional Institution, now charged with two counts of soliciting a prostitute.

“Think about this,” Judd said. “This man is in charge of people who are in prison for breaking the law. He comes and he breaks the law. So birds of feathers get together, and he’s in jail like a jailer, just like those jailers he’s watching.’

Cameron Burke, 41, a high school computer technician, was out on bail after being arrested for sexually abusing a 15-year-old college student in 2021 when he was arrested as part of the sting, according to WKMG-TV.

Several other teachers were arrested in the lurch. Physical education teacher John Layton, 26, was reportedly wearing an athletic shirt for West Orange High School when he was arrested after allegedly agreeing to pay $40 for an unspecified sexual act.

Carlos Gonzales, 36, a math teacher at New Dimensions High School, is facing two charges for soliciting a prostitute after allegedly agreeing to sex with two detectives working undercover.

Two Disney employees were also arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Guillermo Perez, 57, who works as a bellhop at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, would have agreed to pay $80 for a brief sexual encounter with an undercover detective, it was reported.

Samy Claude, 26, a photographer contracted by Disney, was accused of soliciting a prostitute and then allegedly bringing a bag of sour Skittles to the meeting.

Those arrested range in age from: 19 to 64, with 26 of them reportedly married and seven suspected of being in the United States illegally, Crime Online reported.

“The online prostitution industry empowers traffickers and ensures the continued victimization of those trafficked,” Sheriff Judd said.

“Our aim is to identify victims, provide assistance and arrest those who fuel the exploitation of people (Johns) and those who profit from the exploitation of people. Prostitution is not a victimless crime – it results in exploitation, disease, dysfunction, drug and alcohol addiction, violence and broken homes.’

A 61-year-old Kentucky man vacationing in Kissimmee, Florida, who owns multiple pizza franchises, was also arrested as part of the sting after responding to an online escort ad.

‘He said, ‘Well, I’ve done this four times in the past.’ Have you discussed this with your wife? Did you get her permission? Did she say, ‘Go boy go?’ Apparently not,” Judd said.

“So he told (a law enforcement officer), he said, ‘I’m paying for an hour of sex, 15 minutes is all I need, I’m just going to tip her.’ I think a bit like the pizza delivery guy.’

Judd also briefly discussed the former deputy police chief who has since resigned and “lost his career.”

“He was very mean and mean to his family, and he certainly embarrassed all the people of Cartersville, Georgia,” Judd said.