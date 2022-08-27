Florida sex offender, 85, is arrested ‘for offering to give mother $100,000 for her DAUGHTER’

An elderly registered sex offender was sent to jail Thursday after approaching a woman and offering to buy her 8-year-old daughter from her for $100,000, police say.

Hellmuth Kolb, 85, commented on the girl’s appearance and asked her mother Lauren Benning about her age while shopping at a Winn Dixie supermarket in Port Orange, Florida with his wife on Aug. 16, it is alleged.

Kolb, originally from Austria, then yelled after the woman, asking her to “make a deal with him,” laughing at bystanders asking why he was making such comments.

Police, who already knew Kolb, found him on a bench outside the store and asked about the incident where Kolb laughed and said “we all love kids.”

He is said to have pulled a similar stunt in 2018 when he attempted to “bid” for a 10-year-old girl who was shopping with her mother for $100,000, then raised his bid to $200,000.

Hellmuth Kolb, an 85-year-old originally from Austria, was arrested for offering to buy a woman’s daughter at a Florida supermarket

Kolb, a registered sex offender, appeared in court on Aug. 26 after he offered to buy the child

Lauren Benning, seen here with her husband John, was in ‘complete shock’ when Kolb approached her and offered $100,000 for her 8-year-old daughter

Lauren Benning, the child’s mother, spoke to the media and reportedly said ‘he should be locked up and not be around our children’

“He just came forward and started making comments about how beautiful she was and how good her dance was and that he could never have children and that he wanted children,” Benning said.

Benning said she was in “complete shock” when the conversation took a dark turn and Kolb offered to buy her daughter.

“He should be locked up and not be near our children,” she said.

“Unfortunately for him, we were able to confirm through his probation officer that Mr Kolb is currently on probation for similar issues and that he is not allowed to have contact with underage children,” police said.

He was arrested for violating his probation, which stemmed from a similar earlier incident when Kolb offered to buy another girl from her mother outside a Walmart store in 2018.

Tracy Nigh was sitting on a bench at the Walmart with her daughter when Kolb approached, asked if she was married, and began bidding on her daughter, starting at $100,000 and eventually bidding $200,000.

Nigh said she got up to leave, but Kolb grabbed her daughter by the arms and legs and kissed her wrist.

After Nigh and her child got away from the octogenarian, the mother alerted store security.

Authorities said Kolb’s exchange with Nigh was captured on surveillance cameras and Kolb was identified through his credit card transaction and social media, where another woman described a similar experience.

Kolb was previously arrested for a similar incident in 2018, where he offered Tracy Nigh money to buy her daughter, and was urged by his wife not to speak to the media afterward.

Nigh (left) and her child were able to get away and alert store security. Kolb (right), who is married, was arrested and charged after being identified through a credit card purchase

In both cases, Kolb later told police that he could not remember making the offers or touching children.

“Shocked, shocked and shocked to the bone,” Nigh wrote on social media. “A guy from the Port Orange Walmart offered me 200k for my kid today. Grabbed her arm and kissed her wrist. My 8 year old little girl!!!! We’re filing charges.”

“Be careful out there, women and men with your daughters, wives and all the women in your life, please!”

When a reporter knocked on Kolb’s door after he was released from prison, the married man, speaking with a heavy Austrian accent, said he didn’t know why he was in court.

His wife, standing behind him, urged him to close the door.

Kolb must not have contact with minors and must be supervised when going to large stores, police said.