Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says Fort Myers Beach ‘no longer EXISTS’ after Hurricane Ian

Sen. Marco Rubio claimed Sunday that Fort Myers Beach has suffered irreparable damage from Hurricane Ian after the ‘superstorm’ tore its beloved pier from its hinges and said the historic city ‘no longer exists.’

The stark statement from Florida officials came as officials continue to assess the damage caused by the hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida before sweeping across the middle and upper regions of the state.

Fort Myers Beach, a Gulf Coast city that bore the brunt of the storm, was hit particularly hard by Ian, with homes leveled and boats swept ashore by feet of surging floodwaters, leaving dozens of residents stranded and waiting for rescue – or even worse.

The extent of the destruction has since left the town’s beloved couple unrecognizable — and at least 81 confirmed dead, many from the small Florida town.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week Sunday morning, Rubio, 51, detailed the extent of this destruction and said there is “no comparison” between the deadly hurricane and past storms.

Meanwhile, two more weather fronts caused concern as they moved westward across the Atlantic and threatened to become tropical storms.

Scroll down for video:

Speaking on ABC’s This Week Sunday morning, Senator Marco Rubio, 51, detailed the scale of this devastation and said there is no ‘comparison’ between the deadly hurricane and previous storms

“I don’t think it has a comparison, not in Florida,” Rubio, R-Fla., told co-anchor Jonathan Karl of the latest storm in comparison to its predecessors

“I don’t think it has a comparison, not in Florida,” Rubio, R-Fla., told co-anchor Jonathan Karl about the latest storm compared to its predecessors.

The former presidential candidate will also add that despite being in close talks with Gov. Ron DeSantis and federal officials about recovery efforts, Fort Myers’ beloved beach will likely never be the same again.

“Fort Myers Beach doesn’t exist anymore,” said Rubio, who has served as a senator from the Sunshine State since 2011.

“It needs to be rebuilt,” he continued regarding what he claimed was irreparable damage to the once scenic city.

‘It will be something else. It was a piece of old Florida that you can’t recapture.’

FORT MYERS BEACH: Jake Moses, 19, left, and Heather Jones, 18, of Fort Myers, explore a section of destroyed businesses after Hurricane Ian

In the remote interview, the senator was joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell, who plays a critical role in the government’s cleanup and rescue efforts.

Criswell added of the lasting effects of the then Category 4 storm: ‘There is a lot of destruction. Significant damage at the point of impact on the west coast of Florida.’

Search and rescue efforts in Fort Myers — as well as other affected cities such as Naples, Naples and Orlando — are still ongoing, Rubio noted in the interview, before emphasizing that federal officials have been working closely with Gov. DeSantis because of the serious nature of the situation.

Those efforts, Rubio said Sunday, have so far been successful — but both the senator and the FEMA chief said there was still a tremendous amount of work to be done before the city even begins to resemble a semblance of its former self.

“FEMA has — they’ve all been great,” Rubio said of the recovery campaign, which he acknowledged will take a long time. ‘The federal response from day one is very positive,’ added the politician. “And we are grateful for that.”

Criswell, a former New York City emergency manager and the first woman to lead FEMA after taking the title last year, reiterated that both her and Rubio were in direct contact with DeSantis as the cleanup continues.

The extent of the destruction has since left the town’s beloved couple unrecognizable – and at least 81 confirmed dead, with many from the small Florida town

“I spent all day with Governor DeSantis on Friday and really wanted to hear what his concerns were and what resources he might need to help support this,” Criswell told Karl.

‘I committed to him that we would continue to bring in resources to meet the needs, not only for this response and the stabilization, but as they move into the recovery effort.’

When asked if the agency had been off the mark with forecasting models ahead of the storm or if local officials should have called for evacuation earlier, Criswell argued that state employees were not to blame for what is likely to be billions of dollars in damage, and said the storm had been ‘unpredictable in the days leading up to landfall’.

The storm would then spawn within a day and become the deadliest hurricane in the state’s 60-year history.

“This is going to be a long road to recovery,” Criswell acknowledged as Rubio shook his head in agreement.

She added that officials are currently ‘accounting for everyone who was in the path of the storm and we are going through every home to make sure we don’t leave anyone behind.’

A row of homes on Fort Myers’ southwest shore are pictured hopelessly damaged after the hurricane saw storm surges of up to 18 feet barrage over the city’s beloved beach

More than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses were left without power amid six-foot flood waters and rain, 155 mph winds, with most homes and businesses in 12 counties without power and many ripped from their foundations

The hurricane made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of the densely populated city, with water draining from Tampa Bay as it approached.

More than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses were left without power amid six-foot flood waters and gusty, 155 mph winds, with most of the homes and businesses in 12 counties without power and many ripped from their foundations .

The streets were turned into rivers, with the storm surge flooding houses, hospitals, schools and wiping out the city’s beach.

The impacts of Ian, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane but dissipated after passing through the central part of the state and then the Atlantic Ocean, have left officials scrambling to address infrastructure damage and deaths – with the state is already carrying out more than confirmed rescues of citizens stranded in persistently flooded areas.

The chaos has also sparked looting, Lee County officials revealed, resulting in the activation of a countywide curfew that will affect more than 413,000 citizens.

The reported incidents brazenly defying warnings from lawmen across the county that ‘looting and violence’ in the aftermath ‘would not be tolerated’ as floods died down on Thursday.

The impacts of Ian, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane but dissipated after passing through the central part of the state and then the Atlantic Ocean, have left officials scrambling to address infrastructure damage and deaths

Officials continue to assess the damage and loss of life caused by the natural disaster

Officials continue to assess the damage and loss of life caused by the now-passed natural disaster.

Residents have been asked to conserve water and be wary of any neighbors – especially elderly residents who may be in need.

The president, meanwhile, is traveling with the first lady this week to Puerto Rico to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago, as well as Ian, which made its first landfall in the country before blossoming from a tropical storm into a hurricane when it hits the US Wednesday.

They will then go to Florida to assess recovery efforts there.