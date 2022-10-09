Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz, the Florida school shooter, may have whispered a death sentence to himself.

Prosecutors last week played video during Cruz’s criminal trial of prison interviews he conducted this year with two of their mental health experts. In candid and at times graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of… 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018 — his planning, his motivation, the shootings.

Although it cannot be known what the 12 judges thinking, if someone is in doubt between voting for death or life without parole, statements are to dr. Charles Scotta forensic psychiatrist, and Robert Denneya neuropsychologist, didn’t help his case.

“All of this made Cruz himself arguably one of the state’s best witnesses,” said David S. Weinstein, a Miami attorney and former prosecutor who followed the trial.

The jury is likely to decide Cruz’s fate this week. For the 24-year-old to receive a death sentence, the jury must be unanimous on at least one victim. But if all 17 counts come back with at least one vote to life in prison, that would be his sentence. Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, and deliberations begin on Wednesday.

Because Cruz’s defense is that his birth mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy caused him brain damage, prosecutors could have experts investigate his rebuttal case.

Scott and Denney interviewed him several hours apart. In each, Cruz sat across the table, handcuffed, a sweater draped over his chest. Sometimes he asked for pen and paper to add diagrams and drawings to his explanations.

“The question is: what does the jury take away from the interviews? A cold-blooded killer who was vengeful and excited about the murders, or someone so hopelessly insane that he can only be mad?” said Bob Jarvis, a law professor at Nova Southeastern University.

Excerpts from those interviews, some of which are graphic:

HOW LONG WAS CRUZ TO GO TO SCHOOL?

“A very long time,” Cruz told Scott, starting when he was 13 or 14, about five years before he did it.

“It was just a thought. I was reading books,” Cruz said. “It would come and go. It would pop into my head.”

The thoughts would return if he watched violent videos, especially documentaries about mass shootings at Colorado’s Columbine High School, Virginia Tech and elsewhere, he said.

HOW DID CRUZ PLAN THE MASSACRE?

“I did my own research,” Cruz told Scott. “I studied mass murderers and how they did it, their plans, what they got and what they used.”

He detailed the lessons he learned: watch out for potential rescuers coming around the corner, keep some distance from your intended victims, attack as quickly as possible — and “the police did nothing.”

“I have a slim chance of shooting people for maybe 20 minutes,” Cruz said.

HOW DOES CRUZ PREPARE?

He told Scott that he’d put his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in a bag the night before and put the magazines in a shooting vest. He adjusted the gun’s sight and imagined what the recoil would feel like.

“I didn’t sleep,” Cruz said.

He donned the burgundy polo shirt he received when he was a member of the Stoneman Douglas Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program so that he could escape by mingling with fleeing students.

“If I had all my (shooting) gear on, they would have called the police,” Cruz said.

When he left at 2 p.m., he told the Uber driver that he was in the school orchestra and that the bag was carrying his instrument.

WHAT DID CRUZ DO WHEN HE ARRIVES?

“I walked through the gates. Hopefully there wouldn’t be any guards, but I was wrong,” Cruz told Scott. “I looked at the man and he looked at me.”

When Cruz Stoneman visited Douglas, guards regularly checked him for weapons because of his erratic and sometimes violent behavior. When he was evicted a year before the shooting, a guard predicted that he would eventually return and shoot people.

Fearing he would be discovered, Cruz sprinted into a three-story classroom and quickly grabbed his weapon. He told a student who came over to him to flee because something bad was about to happen.

He then went from floor to floor, firing through hallways and classrooms, firing a total of 140 rounds.

“I thought they were going to scream,” Cruz said of his first three victims. He shot them dead in front of a closed classroom door. “It was more like they passed out and blood was pouring from their heads. It was really nasty and sad to see.”

But he continued.

“I think I showed mercy to three girls. I wanted to run away, but they made nasty faces and I went back,” Cruz said. “I thought they were going to attack me.”

Cruz shot several of his victims a second time after they fell, including his latest — a student who squirmed from a leg wound. He said the boy ‘looked at me horribly. A look of anger.”

“His head exploded like a water balloon,” Cruz said.

WHY DID CRUZ STOP SHOOTING?

Students and teachers fled the building or locked themselves in classrooms. The third-floor corridor was now empty except for the victims.

“I couldn’t find anyone to kill,” he said. “I didn’t want to do it anymore and I didn’t think anyone else was in the building.”

He dropped his weapon and vest on the stairwell and fled. An hour later he was arrested – the police officer was looking for a young man in a Stoneman Douglas ROTC polo.

CRUZ’S LAST SAY

When Denney finished the last interview, he asked Cruz if there was anything else he needed to know. Cruz thought for 10 seconds before replying, “Why I chose Valentine’s Day.”

“Because I thought nobody would love me,” Cruz explained. “I didn’t like Valentine’s Day and I wanted to ruin it for everyone.”

“You mean for the relatives of the children who were murdered?” asked Denney.

“No, for the school,” Cruz replied.

The holiday will never be celebrated there again, he said.

