Florida residents spotted braving historic storm to wakeboard and even SWIM despite 18-foot swells

Florida residents were seen tempting fate by braving historic Hurricane Ian on Wednesday to wakeboard, wave American flags, and even swim in flooded towns—despite raging swells that reached 18 feet.

As much of the state took measures to prepare for the storm, these Floridians were characteristically tthrew caution to the wind despite potential life-threatening conditions.

The criminals came from towns across the peninsula’s south-west coast where the brunt of the storm, then a Category 4, could be felt – where others flocked to seek shelter or found themselves trapped on roofs as water levels rose rapidly.

The ill-advised antics saw some of the daredevils forced to be rescued by emergency officials after defying warnings from city officials such as Governor Ron DeSantis to sit back and wait out the storm.

Meanwhile, the extremely dangerous conditions unleashed by the storm — which include the aforementioned flooding and life-threatening storm surge — are expected to continue Thursday as it moves inland toward the central part of the state.

However, the increasing weather did not prevent these citizens from getting their fill of the storm.

Scroll down for video:

In Fort Meyers, which was left nearly without power Wednesday after more than 6 feet of flooding, two apparently not-so-bright daredevils took to the water off the coastal town despite a seemingly unrevivable flow of water

The swimmers’ ill-advised excursion on a pier off Estero Blvd overlooking the Atlantic Ocean was caught on a surveillance camera, and the footage was subsequently shared online by Twitter user with the handle @setzeus

Uhhh, if you are most likely teenagers out in Fort Meyers near PierSide grill, come get them before they disappear. Category 5 and these idiots are out to tempt fate. pic.twitter.com/0WdbMUQ9ZS — Setzeus.btc 🇺🇸 (@setzeus) 28 September 2022

In Fort Meyers, which was left nearly without power Wednesday after more than 6 feet of flooding, two apparently not-so-bright daredevils took to the water off the coastal town despite a seemingly unrevivable flow of water.

The swimmers’ erratic excursion, on a pier off Estero Blvd overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, was caught on a surveillance camera, and the footage was subsequently shared online by Twitter user with the handle @setzeus.

“Category 5 and these morons are out to tempt fate,” the user captioned the clip, which shows the out-competed swimmers being completely overwhelmed by waves driven by the storm surge, which officials then warned could become a Category 5 5-threat .

‘Come collect them before they disappear,’ the social media user wrote in a sarcastic post intended for the apparently young swimmer’s parents.

The swimmers’ antics took place just after 10 a.m., a time stamp on the video shows — just after the then-Category 4 storm made landfall on the state’s southwest coast.

It would go on to engulf palm trees and uproot some as it was forced forward by 155 mph winds — only the fifth storm in history to hit land at that speed.

Meanwhile, just a few miles south in Cape Coral, also on the coast, a man also braved the early morning elements to show his patriotic pride, waving an American flag down a deserted street in the hurricane winds.

Just a few miles south in Cape Coral, also on the coast, a man also braved the early morning elements to show his patriotic pride, waving an American flag down a deserted street in the hurricane winds.

The video was taken shortly after noon, about 10 miles south of Fort Myers — the city that experienced the worst of the storm and flooding

Another cheeky flagman was seen in another clip posted to TikTok, with this flag bearing the slightly less patriotic message ‘F**k Biden’, disparaging the US president

The video was taken shortly after noon, about 10 miles south of Fort Myers — the city that experienced the worst of the storm and flooding.

Fortunately for the flag bearer, his outing came despite the high winds before conditions in the area quickly deteriorated, with much of the city currently submerged in several meters of water.

The man, apparently an aspiring content creator, posted the clip himself and has since sought safe shelter, The New York Post reported.

Another cheeky flagman was seen in another clip posted to TikTok, with this flag carrying the slightly less patriotic message ‘F**k Biden’, disparaging the US president.

A few miles north, in the also coastal city of Sarasota, citizens also experienced high-speed winds and slightly less extensive flooding – paving the way for a brave man to take his jet ski for a ride in the then raging sea.

Footage shared to social media by Twitter user Hally Leadbetter showed the unidentified man jumping on the water despite severe swells and breaking waves.

A few miles north, in the also-coastal city of Sarasota, citizens also experienced high-speed winds and slightly less extensive flooding – paving the way for a brave man to take his jet ski for a ride in the then-raging ocean

Footage shared to social media by Twitter user Hally Leadbetter showed the unidentified man jumping on the water despite severe swells and breaking waves.

Somehow, even with the climb, the citizen managed to stay upright – with the clip since racking up 2.7 million views

Somehow, even with the climb, the citizen managed to stay upright – with the clip since achieving 2.7 million views.

Another clip, shared by Boston 25 meteorologist Jason Brewer, showed a homeowner’s completely flooded home in nearby Naples, which experienced flooding so severe that officials were forced to impose a 10 p.m. curfew.

Other recently surfaced media shows some cheeky Floridians paddling in the heavy surf in the beach town, seemingly oblivious to the scale of the disaster unfolding in real time around them.

The behavior prompted Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann to plead with residents to stay inside after several had to be rescued from rapidly rising floodwaters.

“We just had some citizens who were out on paddle boards or thought they could swim,” Heitmann told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. ‘The fire brigade had to save them.’

The mayor panned the behavior, saying that instead of seeking ‘entertainment’, Floridians should hunker down until the storm subsides.

‘We still have water in the street. We have downed power lines, … abandoned cars,’ she said. ‘We really are in a dangerous, devastating situation.’

The eye of the storm currently sits about 70 miles south of Orlando as east and central Florida braces for similar conditions seen in coastal cities such as Fort Meyers and Naples.

Other recently surfaced media shows some intrepid Floridians paddling aboard in the heavy surf, oblivious to the scale of the disaster unfolding in real time around them

The behavior prompted Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann to plead with residents to stay inside after several had to be rescued from the rapidly rising waters.

Fort Myers was one of the worst hit by Ian, with several homes decimated by his wrath as roads turned into rivers with the tsunami of flooding.

Naples and nearby Sanibel Island were also rocked by the ‘historic’ hurricane, with images of the latter showing a beachside pool overwhelmed by water as the region saw winds of over 155mph.

Images show the extent of the damage on the Sunshine State’s southwest coast, where nearly 2 million are now without power and forced to the roofs of their homes as water levels are still reported to be rising.