Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure paralyzed husband to bed during hurricane

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed when Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda.

Renee Smith described the dire measures she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, remained safe as the hurricane wreaked havoc in the state earlier this week.

While she could wait out the storm under a table, bedridden Christopher – who has metastatic prostate cancer and is paralyzed from the chest down – was forced to stay upstairs in his hospital bed.

This was told by the mother-of-one, whose daughter lives in Nashville NBC News that she did everything she could to make sure he ‘didn’t die’ – putting cushions between him and the windows in case the wind blew through them and giving him a life jacket to make sure he would ‘float’, if the water flooded their home – before she hunkered down.

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed when Hurricane Ian hit her Punta Gorda home

Renee Smith described the horrific measures she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, remained safe as the hurricane devastated the state

While she could wait out the storm under a table, bedridden Christopher – who has metastatic prostate cancer – was forced to stay upstairs in his hospital bed

“Before I hid, I had to protect my husband,” she said as she became emotional. ‘It was terrifying.

‘I took some blankets and put some holes in them with scissors and I zipped them to the hospital bed and then I took a big [tarp] that had grommets and I zipped it over it.

She told NBC News she did everything she could to make sure he ‘didn’t die’ — like putting pillows between him and the windows in case the wind blew through them

“Then I put pillows and plastic bags and I taped them to the top of the sideboard and I put pillows between the sideboard and the window because I didn’t want him to get cut to death if the window blew in and then I took a life jacket on him so if the water got in he wouldn’t drown, he would float.

‘He has metastatic prostate cancer that has metastasized to his spine. I [didn’t] want him dead.’

Renee said she made a ‘fort’ under her kitchen table using pillows and blankets and spent hours hiding there until the storm passed.

“I could hear the chimney being ripped off the roof and coming down on my head,” she recalled.

She also said she gave him a life jacket to ensure he would ‘float’ if the water flooded their home and used duct tape and zip ties to secure him

While suffering from a broken arm, she told the outlet she was grateful to be ‘alive’. As for her husband, she added that he is okay but ‘traumatised’. Destruction in her city is seen

“He’s alive — he’s traumatized, but he’s alive,” she explained, adding that she hopes his radiation treatment won’t be affected by the storm. Her town is pictured after the hurricane

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the tsunami-like flooding was a “once in 500-year event” and revealed that it has left 2.7 million people without power

The storm was the fifth strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the United States, bringing 150 mph winds and 28.60 inches of rain; at least 21 people have died from the hurricane so far

‘I was afraid it would come through the roof and crush me even though I was under the table.

‘The rain was like a white outside. It became dark during the day, it was like night. And then the rain started and it was like snow. You couldn’t see out of the windows.’

While suffering from a broken arm, she told the outlet she was grateful to be ‘alive’. As for her husband, she added that he is okay but ‘traumatised’.

“He’s alive — he’s traumatized, but he’s alive,” she explained, adding that she hopes his radiation treatment won’t be affected by the storm.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the tsunami-like flooding was a ‘once in 500-year’ event, revealing that it has left 2.7 million people without power across the state.

The storm was the fifth strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the United States, bringing 150 mph winds and 28.60 inches of rain; at least 21 people have died from the hurricane so far.