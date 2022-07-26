Florida rapper gunned down outside his Tampa home minutes after he dared critics to confront him

A Florida rapper was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment five minutes after he shared an Instagram post daring his critics to confront him.

Rollie Bands was gunned down Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa. He was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. – just minutes after Bands reportedly posted on social media urging his rivals to confront him.

“A lot of these n****s know where I live in fr,” the rapper posted on his Instagram story, according to HipHopDX. ‘I sleep in peace. If anyone wants to smoke, I’ll be at my crib in five minutes.’

After harassing his rivals, the rapper then passed on his location.

According to screenshots, bands posted on his Instagram story minutes before his death

Hillsborough County sheriffs said they had received a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

When they arrived, Bands was lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. The suspects, who fled in an unknown direction, remain on the run.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office officers said the suspects knew and were targeting Rollie Bands. The officers would not say how many suspects are involved.

Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, Bands is known for his songs ‘Struggle’, ‘Reminiscin’ and ‘Close Ties’.

“At this point, the shooting does not appear random as the suspects and victim may be known to each other,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in the report.

The rapper’s supporters and rivals alike have flooded his social media accounts with comments about his death.

“Rest in Paradise for Rollie Bands,” one wrote. ‘So sad and pointless. He should still be alive.’

Another wrote: ‘RIP for a beautiful soul.’

Others mocked the rapper’s death, criticizing his actions believed to have led to his death.

“A real role model for kids on how not to throw your life away because you’re trying to look cool on social media,” one user wrote.

Anyone with information about the shooting is requested to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or provide an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.