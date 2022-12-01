Home Florida prison is missing Mexican drug lord La Barbie
Categories: US

Florida prison is missing Mexican drug lord La Barbie

WHERE IS Barbie? Mexican president demands Biden explain sudden disappearance of drug dealer who was sentenced to 49 years in US prison – but is no longer in custody after just two years behind bars

  • Edgar Valdez Villarreal, 49, is no longer incarcerated at the Bureau of Prisons
  • Known as ‘La Barbie’ because of his fair skin, he was extradited to the US in 2010
  • He had been in USP Coleman II, a maximum security prison near Orlando
  • Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador demands answers from Biden
  • Some legal experts say it’s likely he made a deal to testify for the US in exchange for a shorter sentence

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter for Dailymail.Com

published: 15:24, December 1, 2022 | Updated: 5:07 PM, December 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A notorious Mexican drug dealer known as La Barbie has gone missing from the maximum security prison in Florida where he was supposed to be serving 49 years.

Edgar Valdez Villarreal, 49, is no longer in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons – the federal corrections system. It is unclear if he may have been released from custody as he is now a witness for the US government.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is urging the Biden administration to explain why he is no longer listed as being in custody.

Edgar Valdez Villarreal, 49, is no longer in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons – the federal corrections system. He is shown in 2010, shortly before being extradited

Related Post
  1. the 2 Idaho college students who survived bloody frenzy when their roommates had been murdered

    The 2 College of Idaho college students who survived the crazed knife assault that left…

  2. Blended Festival CEO disappeared after cancelling dates and ‘racking up $6million in unpaid debt’

    The Blended Festival founder has disappeared after canceling dates and "running $6 million in unpaid…

  3. Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy start post-election bickering

    The bickering between Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy has begun as the embattled GOP leader…

He had been in USP Coleman II, a maximum security prison near Orlando

“The United States government needs to clean it up as soon as possible.

“We keep asking them,” he said last night.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons said there were “a number” of reasons why he may no longer appear in databases.

There are a number of reasons why an inmate may be listed as ‘not in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.’

“Inmates previously held in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons who have not served their sentences may be released from custody for a specified period of time to attend court hearings, receive medical treatment or for other reasons.

“We do not provide specific information on the status of prisoners who are not held by the Bureau of Prisons for security or privacy reasons.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urges Biden administration to explain why he is no longer listed as being in custody

El País reports that neither the Mexican Attorney General nor the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs know where he is.

Villareal was extradited to the US from Mexico in 2010.

He was born in Texan, but spent most of his life south of the border, where he was nicknamed Barbie because of his fair complexion.

Villareal was among a number of Mexican drug dealers extradited in 2010.

He is said to have been part of the Sinaloa cartel led by El Chapo – who is famous for escaping from Mexican prison twice – and brought cocaine to Memphis and New Orleans.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: Barbiedaily mailDrugFloridaLordLos AngelesMexicanmissingnewsprison
18 hours ago

Recent Posts

Kanye West LIVE – Twitter bans rapper following Hitler’s comments on Alex Jones

LIVEKanye West LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

10 mins ago

Kate Garraway acknowledges that Derek Draper’s health battle can be exhausting for all those who are around him

An emotional Kate Garraway broke down as she discussed husband Derek Draper's health struggles during…

18 mins ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of the Z Flip 4’s biggest issues

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable clamshell phone,…

20 mins ago

World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Who’s playing, where and when?

The upset-filled tournament will enter the knockout stage on Saturday, where every match will be…

20 mins ago

KANYEWEST LIVE: Elon Musso kicks disgraced rapper of Twitter

LIVEKANYE WEST LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

22 mins ago

Indonesia to jail sex outside of marriage for up to a year

Jakarta: Indonesia's parliament is expected to pass a new penal code this month that would…

26 mins ago