Florida prison is missing Mexican drug lord La Barbie

A notorious Mexican drug dealer known as La Barbie has gone missing from the maximum security prison in Florida where he was supposed to be serving 49 years.

Edgar Valdez Villarreal, 49, is no longer in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons – the federal corrections system. It is unclear if he may have been released from custody as he is now a witness for the US government.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is urging the Biden administration to explain why he is no longer listed as being in custody.

He had been in USP Coleman II, a maximum security prison near Orlando

“The United States government needs to clean it up as soon as possible.

“We keep asking them,” he said last night.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons said there were “a number” of reasons why he may no longer appear in databases.

There are a number of reasons why an inmate may be listed as ‘not in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.’

“Inmates previously held in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons who have not served their sentences may be released from custody for a specified period of time to attend court hearings, receive medical treatment or for other reasons.

“We do not provide specific information on the status of prisoners who are not held by the Bureau of Prisons for security or privacy reasons.”

El País reports that neither the Mexican Attorney General nor the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs know where he is.

Villareal was extradited to the US from Mexico in 2010.

He was born in Texan, but spent most of his life south of the border, where he was nicknamed Barbie because of his fair complexion.

Villareal was among a number of Mexican drug dealers extradited in 2010.

He is said to have been part of the Sinaloa cartel led by El Chapo – who is famous for escaping from Mexican prison twice – and brought cocaine to Memphis and New Orleans.