Florida police warn of chocolate bars being laced with magic mushrooms

Florida police warn parents that chocolate bars full of magic mushrooms can attract young children with their colorful packaging.

The Winter Haven Police Department, located east of Tampa, reported Wednesday that it recovered 10 such chocolate bars in a recent drug bust.

Officers executed a search warrant at a meth den, FOX 13 reports when they found these bars, which appear to be from California.

It remains unclear whether the drug dealers intended to sell the drug-laced candies, and Winter Haven police have said they have not yet received reports of children consuming the bars.

But officers are now encouraging parents to talk to their children about the potential risk, fearing that children will be tempted to eat the candy.

‘[They are] trying to make it look like it’s something that’s not dangerous at all,” Police Chief David Brannan told FOX 13.

“Drug dealers, that’s what they want to do, get people addicted to their products so they can keep selling.”

In reality, however, these so-called “magic mushrooms” or “magic mushrooms” contain a psychoactive and hallucinogenic substance called psilocybin, which can increase blood pressure and heart rate.

They can also cause nausea, vomiting, hallucinations or delusions and can, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

As a result, the “magic mushrooms” are categorized by the federal government as a Schedule 1 drug, meaning it has a high potential for abuse, currently no medical use in treatment in the United States, and a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision.’

However, studies have shown that psilocybin can have therapeutic effects when used in low doses.

In Oakland, California, authorities decided to decriminalize naturally occurring psychedelics such as magic mushrooms – although the sale of psilocybin is still considered a crime under the California Health and Safety Code.

But now, The San Francisco Standard reports, buying a chocolate bar filled with dried psilocybe cubenesis mushrooms is as easy as driving to one of the seven Oakland retailers listed on the Bliss Mushrooms website and paying upwards of $45.

The website sells a variety of chocolate bars and microdose ‘mushroom’ capsules in Oakland smoke shops, including psilocybin-spiked chocolate bars like The Firecracker and the Scarlett “Ruby Couverture,” as well as the Holy Grail, which is supposed to be extra potent.

Meanwhile, fentanyl-laced candies are shooting across the country and being advertised on social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok.

Last week, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office in California announced that “rainbow” fentanyl is making its way across the region to lure minors using these social media apps.

“To be clear, any fentanyl bought on the street is lethal, regardless of color, shape, size or shape,” Assistant District Attorney Dave Tellman said in a statement.

“Yet we are discovering that this rainbow-colored substance is one of many tools dealers use to make the poison appealing to our children.”

Rainbow fentanyl had previously been found in Oregon, where Multnomah County deputies first discovered the substance while executing a search warrant at a suspect’s home on Aug. 16.

“Delegates are particularly concerned that rainbow fentanyl will end up in the hands of young adults or children, who may mistake the drug for something else, such as candy or toys, or those who may want to try the drug because of its playful coloring,” it said. Sheriff’s Office announced.

It added that the powdered fentanyl agents discovered in the raid “resemble the color and consistency of sidewalk chalk.”

And on August 29, U.S. Customs and Border Control agents in Arizona seized rainbow fentanyl pills entering the country.

Experts say the new coloring is a way to entice young children to become addicted.

“There’s this new rainbow-colored fentanyl because the drug dealers and drug cartels are trying to reinvent the wheel to find a different way to attract kids and young adults,” Kelly Sloop, the executive director of Need 4 Narcan, told me. News week.

Her comment echoed a statement by DEA administrator Anne Milgram, who said it was a “deliberate attempt by drug traffickers to promote addiction among children and young adults.”

“The men and women of the DEA are working relentlessly to stop the rainbow fentanyl trade and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of fentanyl trafficked in the United States.”

The drug is now the number one cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45.