Florida police chief faces investigation after she pulled rank on a deputy who stopped her for violating law in golf cart.

The police chief of one of Florida’s largest cities was placed on administrative leave after she was seen on camera trying to ask a deputy to look the other way while illegally driving a golf cart on the road.

Police Chief Mary O’Connor was spotted on bodycam footage attempting to use her position to emerge from a traffic stop along with Deputy Larry Jacoby.

O’Connor, who was kicked out of the force in 1995 after an incident in which she was charged with assault, obstruction and disorderly drunkenness, drove without a permit on a public road in Pinellas County around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 12. p.m

She and husband Keith O’Connor were stopped by Jacoby when she asked him, “Is your camera on?”

When Jacoby confirms, O’Connor says, “I’m the police chief of Tampa…I hope you’ll just let us go tonight.”

Deputy Larry Jacoby (pictured right) stopped O’Connor and her husband Keith

Jacoby said he thought he recognized O’Connor and let her and her husband go after a handshake.

O’Connor leaves him with her card and a message as they drive off: “If you ever need anything, call me—seriously.”

Local reporters spent weeks trying to get hold of the footage, which police claimed they did not have, before it was finally released on Thursday.

The footage eventually came out with a message from O’Connor in which he wrote, “I want you to hear from me before any news reports get out.”

She added, “This was the first time we had ever put the golf cart on a public road, requiring a license plate. During our conversation with the deputy, which I knew was recorded with a body-worn camera, I use poor judgment to note my position with the Tampa Police Department and ask him to forgive us for our mistake.”

O’Connor maintains that while “in hindsight” the interaction “may have been considered inappropriate, it certainly wasn’t my intention.”

The chief is “repentant” and has offered to pay for a possible charge, while also apologizing to Mayor Jane Castor and “you employees at our police department as well.”

On Friday, Castor – herself a former Tampa police chief – tweeted: “Police Chief Mary O’Connor has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a recent traffic stop. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw serves as Acting Chief.”

She has also asked the Professional Standards Bureau of the Tampa Police Department to impose the same discipline on her that any officer would receive for similar conduct.

While it’s unclear if Tampa PD will penalize her, driving on a roadway without a license is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine, according to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

The chief is “repentant” and has offered to pay for any possible charges, while also apologizing to Mayor Jane Castor (pictured) and “also to you employees of our police department”

Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw serves as Acting Chief

In 1995, O’Connor – then Mary Minter – was a passenger when her then-boyfriend and future husband Keith O’Connor was pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving.

Keith O’Connor was charged with drunk driving, but Chief O’Connor was charged with assault on an officer, obstruction and disorderly intoxication for kicking the windows of the police car and punching a deputy.

Mary O’Connor was eventually reinstated and worked with the force until she retired in 2016, before returning to serve as chief earlier this year. She said at the time that she believed in second chances.

In a statement, Mayor Castor said: “We hold everyone accountable, regardless of their position, and this behavior was unacceptable. Chief O’Connor will go through due process and be disciplined.”

Councilor Bill Carlson, a critic of the nomination, claimed that the incident “proves that I was right in challenging this nomination and that Castor should have listened to the public feedback rather than harass and attack the Council over this mood’.

O’Connor has also come under scrutiny in the past for participating in a police program that disproportionately detained black motorcyclists and for installing a mute feature on police bodycams.